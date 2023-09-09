NBA 2K24 Rebirth - Where To Find Ronnie 2K

Ronnie 2K is back in NBA 2K24 with the Rebirth quest, and it's easier than ever to complete this year. If you're a player who likes to make multiple builds in MyCareer mode, talking to Ronnie 2K is a must. Completing the Rebirth quest will speed up the process of creating any new players and builds after your first one, so we're here to show you where to find Ronnie 2K inside The City in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 Ronnie 2K location

In NBA 2K23, Ronnie would move around the map without any quest markers to guide you to his location--thankfully, that's not the case this year.. In NBA 2K24, you'll get the Rebirth quest as soon as you enter The City for the first time. Open up the Quest Journal and an icon will guide you directly to Ronnie 2K's location on the map as soon as you track the quest. He's standing on the beach in the southern part of The City.

The Rebirth quest will guide you to Ronnie 2K's exact location

When you find Ronnie, speak to him to receive the second part of the Rebirth quest. He'll tell you that you need to return to him after reaching 90 OVR with your player. Once you do, this should open up the chance for you to create additional players with new builds.

What does Rebirth do in NBA 2K24?

Once you complete the Rebirth quest in NBA 2K24, you'll get 3,000 VC along with the Rebirth perk, which provides several bonuses. The Rebirth perk automatically makes all of your eligible badges start at Silver whenever you create a new player, and it also allows you to earn XP faster when badge grinding to speed up the entire process. So, essentially, your first player will be the worst grind, but it'll get easier from there.

As you can see, the Rebirth quest is far simpler this year. With that said, keep in mind that this map is different for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game, as the last-gen versions only have access to The Neighborhood.