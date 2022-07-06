NBA 2K23's Next Cover Stars Revealed For WNBA Edition

Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird will grace the cover of NBA 2K23's WNBA edition this year.

2K Sports has announced there will be a WNBA Edition of NBA 2K23, and superstars Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird will be together on the cover of this new version of the professional basketball game.

Taurasi and Bird played together at Uconn and later on the USA national team. They have been competitors, too, for their respective teams in the WNBA. Taurasi and Bird also have a TV series at ESPN called The Bird and Taurasi Show.

2K Sports also released the first in-game screenshots for Taurasi and Bird, along with the cover art for NBA 2K23's WNBA Edition. You can see all of these images below, as shared by 2K.

Taurasi and Bird are just the latest cover stars revealed for NBA 2K23, as 2K already announced that NBA legend Michael Jordan will be on the cover of the game's Michael Jordan Edition and Championship Edition. The latter of these special SKUs comes with 12 months of NBA League Pass.

Preorders for all versions of NBA 2K23 begin July 7. Additionally, 2K is donating $100,000 to Every Kid Sports to help pay youth basketball registration fees for more than 550 girls from income-restricted families.

NBA 2K23 launches on September 9. Platforms are expected to include PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC, as well as mobile. 2K has not released any gameplay footage or many details yet, but we do know that Jordan Challenges from NBA 2K11 are returning this year with some new twists.

