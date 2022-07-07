NBA 2K23's Final Cover Star Is The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker

NBA 2K23's final cover star has been revealed today, with the Phoenix Suns’ shooting guard Devin Booker appearing on the Standard Edition and cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition covers. 2K has also revealed that NBA 2K23 will have four different release editions, all of which are available for pre-order now.

Booker will be the cover star for two of these versions, while basketball legend Michael Jordan was previously announced as the cover star for the two other versions of 2K23: the Michael Jordan Edition and Championship Edition.

Players in the US and Canada will also have access to the limited WNBA Edition of NBA 2K23, which will be available as a Gamestop exclusive, and will feature WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird on the cover.

"It's a dream come true to see myself on thecover of NBA 2K," Devin Booker commented on the announcement. "I've been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it's surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who've been cover athletes. I'm also honored to share this year's covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOATs, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game."

Details on the game's various editions were also announced today, with 2K confirming that NBA 2K23 will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. All editions except for the Standard Edition will allow play across console generations on PlayStation and Xbox. Here are the full edition details:

Standard Edition $59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Digital Deluxe Edition $79.99 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox SeriesX|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC including cross-generation play on PlayStation and Xbox MyTEAM content, including 10K MyTEAM Points, 10 MyTEAM Tokens, and 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs. Cover Star Players: Sapphire Devin Booker, Ruby Michael Jordan Free Agent Option Pack 1 Diamond Jordan Shoe (non-auctionable) and 1 Ruby Coach Card Pack MyCAREER content, including 10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts, 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts, Backpack, Custom Design Cover Star Skateboard, and Arm Sleeves.

Michael Jordan Edition $99.99 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Bonus 100K Virtual Currency All MyTEAM and MyCAREER content included in the Digital Deluxe Edition

Championship Edition $149.99 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass 10% XP Boost on MyTEAM Season Progression 10% XP Boost on MyCAREER Season Progression Exclusive Michael Jordan-themed Go-Kart available at launch Includes the 100K Virtual Currency, MyTEAM, and MyCAREER content included in the Michael Jordan Edition.



All editions of NBA 2K23 are available for pre-order now, ahead of the game's release on September 9.