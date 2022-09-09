NBA 2K23 Washington Wizards Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Washington Wizards. The Wizards brought back their franchise player in Bradley Beal as well as Kristaps Porzingis, who could be a steal. Add in Kyle Kuzma and Monte Morris and the Wizards could be a sleeper team in the east. If you're curious about who the Wizards' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Wizards roster.

Washington Wizards - Best Players

The Wizards are the 23rd best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Washington's set for an overall team rating of 85. The Wizards will also have a total of three players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their multi-time All-Star who just inked a huge contract extension:

Bradley Beal (SG) - 87 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Washington Wizards at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new additions like Kristaps Porzingis.

Washington Wizards - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Bradley Beal SG 87 Kristaps Porzingis C 85 Kyle Kuzma PF 81 Will Barton SG 77 Monte Morris PG 79 Delon Wright PG 75 Daniel Gafford C 77 Deni Avdija SF 76 Rui Hachimura PF 76 Corey Kispert SF 75 Taj Gibson C 74 Johnny Davis SF 74 Vernon Carey Jr. C 73

