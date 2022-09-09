NBA 2K23 Utah Jazz Roster And Ratings
Breaking down the Jazz's new roster, bench, and top players.
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Jeremy Evans dunk packages to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Utah Jazz. If you're curious about who the Jazz's best players might be, where their new backcourt duo ranks in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Jazz roster.
Utah Jazz - Best Player
The Jazz are the 28th best team in the entire league according to the ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Utah is set for an overall team rating of 82. The Jazz will also have a total of two players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including the 2019 NBA Teammate Of The Year:
- Mike Conley (PG) - 82 OVR
Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Utah Jazz at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new faces like Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen.
Utah Jazz - Starters & Bench
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Mike Conley
|PG
|82
|Collin Sexton
|SG
|78
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|80
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|PF
|78
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|78
|Jared Butler
|PG
|74
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|77
|Malik Beasley
|SG
|75
|Ochai Agbaji
|SG
|73
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|SF
|74
|Rudy Gay
|PF
|75
|Stanley Johnson
|PF
|72
|Udoka Azubuike
|C
|72
