NBA 2K23 Utah Jazz Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Jeremy Evans dunk packages to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Utah Jazz. If you're curious about who the Jazz's best players might be, where their new backcourt duo ranks in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Jazz roster.

Utah Jazz - Best Player

The Jazz are the 28th best team in the entire league according to the ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Utah is set for an overall team rating of 82. The Jazz will also have a total of two players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including the 2019 NBA Teammate Of The Year:

Mike Conley (PG) - 82 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Utah Jazz at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new faces like Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen.

Utah Jazz - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Mike Conley PG 82 Collin Sexton SG 78 Bojan Bogdanovic SF 80 Jarred Vanderbilt PF 78 Lauri Markkanen PF 78 Jared Butler PG 74 Jordan Clarkson SG 77 Malik Beasley SG 75 Ochai Agbaji SG 73 Talen Horton-Tucker SF 74 Rudy Gay PF 75 Stanley Johnson PF 72 Udoka Azubuike C 72

