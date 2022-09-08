NBA 2K23 Toronto Raptors Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to initiate and more than a few Vince Carter dunk packages to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Toronto Raptors. If you're curious about who the Raptors' best players might be, if 2022 ROY Scottie Barnes is still the truth, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the NBA 2K23 Raptors roster.

Toronto Raptors - Best Player

The Raptors are the 17th best team in the entire league according to the ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Toronto is set for an overall team rating of 89. The Raptors will also have a total of four players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, which includes 2020 NBA All-Star "Spicy P":

Pascal Siakam (C) - 86 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Toronto Raptors at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and fan favorites like Otto Porter and Dalano Banton.

Toronto Raptors - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Fred VanVleet PG 83 Gary Trent Jr. SG 79 OG Anunoby SF 81 Scottie Barnes PF 84 Pascal Siakam C 86 Malachi Flynn PG 74 Dalano Banton PG 72 Josh Jackson SF 72 Chris Boucher PF 76 Otto Porter PF 76 Thaddeus Young PF 74 Precious Achiuwa C 76 Khem Birch C 75

