NBA 2K23 San Antonio Spurs Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Sean Elliott dunk packages to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the San Antonio Spurs. If you're curious about who the Spurs' best players might be, where their new backcourt ranks in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Spurs roster.

San Antonio Spurs - Best Player

The Spurs are the 30th best team in the entire league according to the ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, San Antonio is set for an overall team rating of 81. The Spurs will also have a total of one player rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their 2019 NBA Draft star forward:

Keldon Johnson (SF) - 82 OVR

Below you'll find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the San Antonio Spurs at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new faces like Isaiah Roby and Malaki Branham.

San Antonio Spurs - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Tre Jones PG 74 Devin Vassell SG 76 Doug McDermott SF 74 Keldon Johnson PF 82 Jakob Poeltl C 78 Joshua Primo SG 72 Malaki Branham SG 72 Josh Richardson SF 76 Keita Bates-Drop PF 74 Jeremy Sochan PF 73 Isaiah Roby C 75 Zach Collins C 74 Gorgui Dieng C 74

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.