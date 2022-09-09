NBA 2K23 Sacramento Kings Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to initiate and more than a few Chris Webber dunk packs to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Sacramento Kings. If you're curious about who the Kings' best players might be, where Fox and Sabonis rank as a tandem in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Kings roster.

Sacramento Kings - Best Player

The Kings are the 21st best team in the entire league according to the ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Sacramento is set for an overall team rating of 86. The Kings will also have a total of three players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including a two-time All-NBA First Team big:

Domantas Sabonis (C) - 86 OVR

Below you'll find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Sacramento Kings at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new faces such as Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter.

Sacramento Kings - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR De'Aaron Fox PG 84 Davion Mitchell PG 77 Harrison Barnes SF 80 Keegan Murray PF 76 Domantas Sabonis C 86 Malik Monk SG 76 Kevin Huerter SG 76 Terence Davis SG 76 Kent Bazemore SF 71 Chimezie Metu PF 75 Trey Lyles PF 75 Richaun Holmes C 75 Alex Len C 74

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.