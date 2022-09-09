NBA 2K23 Sacramento Kings Roster And Ratings

Breaking down the Kings' new roster, bench, and top players.

By on

Comments

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to initiate and more than a few Chris Webber dunk packs to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Sacramento Kings. If you're curious about who the Kings' best players might be, where Fox and Sabonis rank as a tandem in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Kings roster.

Sacramento Kings - Best Player

The Kings are the 21st best team in the entire league according to the ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Sacramento is set for an overall team rating of 86. The Kings will also have a total of three players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including a two-time All-NBA First Team big:

Click To Unmute
  1. PlayStation Unhappy With Xbox's Call of Duty Offer | GameSpot
  2. Battlefield 2042 - What Does Redemption Look Like?
  3. A Plague Tale: Requiem Feels Very Familiar
  4. Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Revealed and the Future of COD Mobile
  5. Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth Gameplay Revealed
  6. NBA 2K Mobile New Updates Trailer
  7. I Forced Myself To Play Only Mobile Games
  8. Announcing Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile Trailer
  9. CookieRun Kingdom And Brixity - Gameplay Trailer
  10. Argent Twilight: Secrets Of The Dark Orbs - Gameplay Trailer
  11. Tower Of Fantasy - Mirroria Zone Preview Trailer
  12. Devolver Tumble Time - Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: NBA 2K23: The City

  • Domantas Sabonis (C) - 86 OVR

Below you'll find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Sacramento Kings at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new faces such as Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter.

Sacramento Kings - Starters & Bench

Player NamePositionOVR
De'Aaron FoxPG84
Davion MitchellPG77
Harrison BarnesSF80
Keegan MurrayPF76
Domantas SabonisC86
Malik MonkSG76
Kevin HuerterSG76
Terence DavisSG76
Kent BazemoreSF71
Chimezie MetuPF75
Trey LylesPF75
Richaun HolmesC75
Alex LenC74

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

NBA 2K23
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)