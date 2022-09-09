NBA 2K23 Sacramento Kings Roster And Ratings
Breaking down the Kings' new roster, bench, and top players.
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to initiate and more than a few Chris Webber dunk packs to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Sacramento Kings. If you're curious about who the Kings' best players might be, where Fox and Sabonis rank as a tandem in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Kings roster.
Sacramento Kings - Best Player
The Kings are the 21st best team in the entire league according to the ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Sacramento is set for an overall team rating of 86. The Kings will also have a total of three players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including a two-time All-NBA First Team big:
- Domantas Sabonis (C) - 86 OVR
Below you'll find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Sacramento Kings at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new faces such as Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter.
Sacramento Kings - Starters & Bench
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|De'Aaron Fox
|PG
|84
|Davion Mitchell
|PG
|77
|Harrison Barnes
|SF
|80
|Keegan Murray
|PF
|76
|Domantas Sabonis
|C
|86
|Malik Monk
|SG
|76
|Kevin Huerter
|SG
|76
|Terence Davis
|SG
|76
|Kent Bazemore
|SF
|71
|Chimezie Metu
|PF
|75
|Trey Lyles
|PF
|75
|Richaun Holmes
|C
|75
|Alex Len
|C
|74
For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation