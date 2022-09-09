NBA 2K23 Rosters And Ratings For All 30 Teams

Breaking down the league team by team, including the biggest stars, the best bench players, and the most promising rookies.

NBA 2K23 has arrived, which means it's time once more to go over all NBA 2K23 rosters with a proverbial magnifying glass and see where the Visual Concepts team landed on the game's marquee players and rising stars. It's also a great way to see how your favorite team is looking as both the virtual league and real league get ready for tip-off. Below we've listed out full roster and ratings guides for all 30 NBA teams categorized by their divisions--so you can easily check in on rival squads too, of course. Here's every roster and all team and player ratings for NBA 2K23.

Looking for a tier list of the best teams in NBA 2K23? We have that too, as well as the best players in NBA 2K23.

Atlantic Division

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers

Toronto Raptors

Central Division

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons

Indiana Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks

Southeast Division

Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat

Orlando Magic

Washington Wizards

NBA 2K23: The City
Northwest Division

Denver Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder

Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz

Pacific Division

Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings

Southwest Division

Dallas Mavericks

Houston Rockets

Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs

We have plenty more where that came from. If you've not yet had your NBA 2K23 fix, you can read about the new MyNBA Eras mode, the returning and revamped Jordan Challenge, and everything else we know about NBA 2K23.

