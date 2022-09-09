NBA 2K23 Rosters And Ratings For All 30 Teams
Breaking down the league team by team, including the biggest stars, the best bench players, and the most promising rookies.
NBA 2K23 has arrived, which means it's time once more to go over all NBA 2K23 rosters with a proverbial magnifying glass and see where the Visual Concepts team landed on the game's marquee players and rising stars. It's also a great way to see how your favorite team is looking as both the virtual league and real league get ready for tip-off. Below we've listed out full roster and ratings guides for all 30 NBA teams categorized by their divisions--so you can easily check in on rival squads too, of course. Here's every roster and all team and player ratings for NBA 2K23.
- Atlantic Division
- Central Division
- Southeast Division
- Northwest Division
- Pacific Division
- Southwest Division
Looking for a tier list of the best teams in NBA 2K23? We have that too, as well as the best players in NBA 2K23.
Atlantic Division
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
New York Knicks
Philadelphia 76ers
Toronto Raptors
Central Division
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Detroit Pistons
Indiana Pacers
Milwaukee Bucks
Southeast Division
Atlanta Hawks
Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat
Orlando Magic
Washington Wizards
PlayStation Unhappy With Xbox's Call of Duty Offer | GameSpot Battlefield 2042 - What Does Redemption Look Like? A Plague Tale: Requiem Feels Very Familiar Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Revealed and the Future of COD Mobile Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth Gameplay Revealed NBA 2K Mobile New Updates Trailer I Forced Myself To Play Only Mobile Games Announcing Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile Trailer CookieRun Kingdom And Brixity - Gameplay Trailer Argent Twilight: Secrets Of The Dark Orbs - Gameplay Trailer Tower Of Fantasy - Mirroria Zone Preview Trailer Devolver Tumble Time - Gameplay Trailer
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Northwest Division
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Oklahoma City Thunder
Portland Trail Blazers
Utah Jazz
Pacific Division
Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns
Sacramento Kings
Southwest Division
Dallas Mavericks
Houston Rockets
Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
We have plenty more where that came from. If you've not yet had your NBA 2K23 fix, you can read about the new MyNBA Eras mode, the returning and revamped Jordan Challenge, and everything else we know about NBA 2K23.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation