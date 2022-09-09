NBA 2K23 Portland Trail Blazers Roster And Ratings

Breaking down the Blazers' new roster, bench, and top players.

By on

Comments

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to initiate and more than a few Clyde Drexler dunk packs to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Portland Trail Blazers. If you're curious about who the Trail Blazers' best players are, where Jusuf Nurkic ranks next to bigs in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Trail Blazers roster.

Portland Trail Blazers - Best Player

The Trail Blazers are the 19th best team in the entire league according to the ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Portland is set for an overall team rating of 88. The Blazers will also have a total of five players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their longtime guard "Dame Dolla:"

Click To Unmute
  1. PlayStation Unhappy With Xbox's Call of Duty Offer | GameSpot
  2. Battlefield 2042 - What Does Redemption Look Like?
  3. A Plague Tale: Requiem Feels Very Familiar
  4. Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Revealed and the Future of COD Mobile
  5. Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth Gameplay Revealed
  6. NBA 2K Mobile New Updates Trailer
  7. I Forced Myself To Play Only Mobile Games
  8. Announcing Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile Trailer
  9. CookieRun Kingdom And Brixity - Gameplay Trailer
  10. Argent Twilight: Secrets Of The Dark Orbs - Gameplay Trailer
  11. Tower Of Fantasy - Mirroria Zone Preview Trailer
  12. Devolver Tumble Time - Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: NBA 2K23: First Look Trailer

  • Damian Lillard (PG) - 89 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Portland Trail Blazers at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and forwards Nassir Little and Justise Winslow.

Portland Trail Blazers - Starters & Bench

Player NamePositionOVR
Damian LillardPG89
Anfernee SimmonsPG80
Josh HartSF80
Jerami GrantPF82
Jusuf NurkicC82
Gary Payton Jr.SG77
Shaedon SharpeSG72
Keon JohnsonSG71
Nassir LittleSF76
Justise WinslowPF75
Greg BrownPF72
Drew EubanksC75
Trendon WatfordC74

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

NBA 2K23
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)