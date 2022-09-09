NBA 2K23 Portland Trail Blazers Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to initiate and more than a few Clyde Drexler dunk packs to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Portland Trail Blazers. If you're curious about who the Trail Blazers' best players are, where Jusuf Nurkic ranks next to bigs in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Trail Blazers roster.

Portland Trail Blazers - Best Player

The Trail Blazers are the 19th best team in the entire league according to the ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Portland is set for an overall team rating of 88. The Blazers will also have a total of five players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their longtime guard "Dame Dolla:"

Damian Lillard (PG) - 89 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Portland Trail Blazers at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and forwards Nassir Little and Justise Winslow.

Portland Trail Blazers - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Damian Lillard PG 89 Anfernee Simmons PG 80 Josh Hart SF 80 Jerami Grant PF 82 Jusuf Nurkic C 82 Gary Payton Jr. SG 77 Shaedon Sharpe SG 72 Keon Johnson SG 71 Nassir Little SF 76 Justise Winslow PF 75 Greg Brown PF 72 Drew Eubanks C 75 Trendon Watford C 74

