NBA 2K23 Phoenix Suns Ratings And Rosters

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Amar'e Stoudemire dunk packages to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Phoenix Suns. If you're curious about who the Suns' best players might be, where their backcourt ranks in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Suns roster.

Phoenix Suns - Best Player

The Suns are the 11th best team in the entire league according to the ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Phoenix is set for an overall team rating of 90. The Suns will also have a total of five players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, which includes this year's pick for the 2K23 cover athlete:

Devin Booker (SG) - 91 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Phoenix Suns at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and faves such as Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson.

Phoenix Suns - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Chris Paul PG 90 Devin Booker SG 91 Mikal Bridges SF 83 Jae Crowder PF 76 Deandre Ayton C 85 Cameron Payne PG 76 Damion Lee SG 73 Landry Shamet SG 73 Torrey Craig SF 74 Cameron Johnson PF 80 Josh Okogie PF 71 Dario Saric C 76 Bismack Biyombo C 72

