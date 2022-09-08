NBA 2K23 Phoenix Suns Ratings And Rosters

Breaking down the Suns' new starters, bench, and top players.

By on

Comments

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Amar'e Stoudemire dunk packages to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Phoenix Suns. If you're curious about who the Suns' best players might be, where their backcourt ranks in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Suns roster.

Phoenix Suns - Best Player

The Suns are the 11th best team in the entire league according to the ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Phoenix is set for an overall team rating of 90. The Suns will also have a total of five players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, which includes this year's pick for the 2K23 cover athlete:

  • Devin Booker (SG) - 91 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Phoenix Suns at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and faves such as Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson.

Phoenix Suns - Starters & Bench

Player NamePositionOVR
Chris PaulPG90
Devin BookerSG91
Mikal BridgesSF83
Jae CrowderPF76
Deandre AytonC85
Cameron PaynePG76
Damion LeeSG73
Landry ShametSG73
Torrey CraigSF74
Cameron JohnsonPF80
Josh OkogiePF71
Dario SaricC76
Bismack BiyomboC72

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.

