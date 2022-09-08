NBA 2K23 Philadelphia 76ers Roster And Ratings
Breaking down the 76ers' new bench, roster, and top players.
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Dr. J dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Philadelphia 76ers. If you're curious about who the 76ers' best players might be, where their dominant frontcourt ranks in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 76ers roster.
Philadelphia 76ers - Best Players
The 76ers are the 8th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Philly's set for an overall team rating of 92. The 76ers will also have a total of four players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their formidable duo makes them such a lethal roster:
- Joel Embiid (C) - 96 OVR
- James Harden (PG) - 89 OVR
Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Philadelphia 76ers at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new additions like P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell.
Philadelphia 76ers - Starters & Bench
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Joel Embiid
|C
|96
|James Harden
|PG
|89
|Tyrese Maxey
|SG
|85
|Tobias Harris
|PF
|82
|P.J. Tucker
|PF
|77
|Matisse Thybulle
|SF
|77
|De'Anthony Melton
|SG
|77
|Montrezl Harrell
|C
|76
|Furkan Korkmaz
|SG
|73
|Georges Niang
|PF
|73
|Shake Milton
|PG
|74
|Daniel House
|SF
|72
|Paul Reed
|PF
|73
