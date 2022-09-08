NBA 2K23 Philadelphia 76ers Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Dr. J dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Philadelphia 76ers. If you're curious about who the 76ers' best players might be, where their dominant frontcourt ranks in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 76ers roster.

Philadelphia 76ers - Best Players

The 76ers are the 8th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Philly's set for an overall team rating of 92. The 76ers will also have a total of four players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their formidable duo makes them such a lethal roster:

Joel Embiid (C) - 96 OVR

James Harden (PG) - 89 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Philadelphia 76ers at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new additions like P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell.

Philadelphia 76ers - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Joel Embiid C 96 James Harden PG 89 Tyrese Maxey SG 85 Tobias Harris PF 82 P.J. Tucker PF 77 Matisse Thybulle SF 77 De'Anthony Melton SG 77 Montrezl Harrell C 76 Furkan Korkmaz SG 73 Georges Niang PF 73 Shake Milton PG 74 Daniel House SF 72 Paul Reed PF 73

