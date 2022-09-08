NBA 2K23 Packaging Warns Of Server Shutdown Scheduled For 2024

NBA 2K23 releases tomorrow, September 9, but some players who have received their copies early have found a warning that notes that online features will end in 2024, but could be discontinued at any time.

As reported by PressStartAustralia, some players have been getting their copies of NBA 2K23 early, which comes with a slightly concerning warning for those planning to play the game online. "Please note that NBA 2K23 online features are scheduled to be available until December 31, 2024 though we reserve the right to modify or discontinue online features without notice," reads the warning. "Visit www.nba2k.com/status for more information."

Following the link just takes you to the server status page, which unsurprisingly shows everything up and running as normal.

NBA 2K23 is the latest in the basketball series that's released yearly, and unlike a lot of sports sims does have some new features coming with it. In the returning MyPlayer mode, you'll get to choose your own landing spot via the NBA Draft, but because the team's fanbase wanted a different player, you'll have to win them over.

The Jordan Challenge also returns since it debuted in NBA 2K11, increasing the number of challenges from 10 to 15, and is also more immersive than it used to be. You can relive Michael Jordan's games from the '80s and '90s, which will have unique visual filters to get the feel of time and place right.

You can read about everything there is to know about the game ahead of its release here.