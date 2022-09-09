NBA 2K23 Orlando Magic Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Dwight Howard dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Orlando Magic. The Magic held the number one pick in this year's draft, and used it on Paolo Banchero. Banchero joins Wendell Carter Jr. in Orlando's frontcourt and should make an immediate impact. If you're curious about who the Magic's best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Magic roster.

Orlando Magic - Best Players

The Magic are the 25th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Orlando's set for an overall team rating of 85. The Magic will also have a total of two players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their new-look frontcourt:

  • Wendell Carter Jr. (PF) - 83 OVR
  • Paolo Banchero (PF) - 78 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Orlando Magic at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new additions like Paolo Banchero.

Orlando Magic - Starters & Bench

Player NamePositionOVR
Wendell Carter Jr.PF83
Paolo BancheroPF78
Franz WagnerSF80
Cole AnthonyPG78
Jalen SuggsSG75
Jonathan IsaacPF78
Gary HarrisSG74
Mo BambaC79
Terrence RossSF75
Markelle FultzPG77
Chuma OkekePF75
R.J. HamptonSG72
Mortiz WagnerC75

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.

