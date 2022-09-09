NBA 2K23 Orlando Magic Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Dwight Howard dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Orlando Magic. The Magic held the number one pick in this year's draft, and used it on Paolo Banchero. Banchero joins Wendell Carter Jr. in Orlando's frontcourt and should make an immediate impact. If you're curious about who the Magic's best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Magic roster.

Orlando Magic - Best Players

The Magic are the 25th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Orlando's set for an overall team rating of 85. The Magic will also have a total of two players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their new-look frontcourt:

Wendell Carter Jr. (PF) - 83 OVR

Paolo Banchero (PF) - 78 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Orlando Magic at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new additions like Paolo Banchero.

Orlando Magic - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Wendell Carter Jr. PF 83 Paolo Banchero PF 78 Franz Wagner SF 80 Cole Anthony PG 78 Jalen Suggs SG 75 Jonathan Isaac PF 78 Gary Harris SG 74 Mo Bamba C 79 Terrence Ross SF 75 Markelle Fultz PG 77 Chuma Okeke PF 75 R.J. Hampton SG 72 Mortiz Wagner C 75

