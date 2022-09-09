NBA 2K23 Oklahoma City Thunder Roster And Ratings
Breaking down the Thunder's new bench, roster, and top players.
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder made a huge splash in the 2022 NBA Draft, taking center Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga. Holmgren won't see the court this season, but the Thunder have some other key pieces to keep the team afloat. If you're curious about who the Thunder's best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Thunder roster.
Oklahoma City Thunder - Best Players
The Thunder are the 20th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Oklahoma City's set for an overall team rating of 87. The Thunder will also have a total of two players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their up-and-coming backcourt:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG) - 87
- Josh Giddey (SG) - 82 OVR
Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Oklahoma City Thunder at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new additions like Chet Holmgren.
Oklahoma City Thunder - Starters & Bench
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|PG
|87
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|82
|Chet Holmgren
|C
|77
|Luguentz Dort
|SF
|77
|Darius Bazley
|PF
|76
|Tre Mann
|SG
|75
|Aleksej Pokusevski
|PF
|75
|Derrick Favors
|C
|75
|Kenrich Williams
|SF
|75
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|C
|73
|Aaron Wiggins
|SF
|73
|Ty Jerome
|PG
|72
|Mike Muscala
|C
|75
For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation