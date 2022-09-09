NBA 2K23 Oklahoma City Thunder Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder made a huge splash in the 2022 NBA Draft, taking center Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga. Holmgren won't see the court this season, but the Thunder have some other key pieces to keep the team afloat. If you're curious about who the Thunder's best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Thunder roster.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Best Players

The Thunder are the 20th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Oklahoma City's set for an overall team rating of 87. The Thunder will also have a total of two players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their up-and-coming backcourt:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG) - 87



Josh Giddey (SG) - 82 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Oklahoma City Thunder at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new additions like Chet Holmgren.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PG 87 Josh Giddey SG 82 Chet Holmgren C 77 Luguentz Dort SF 77 Darius Bazley PF 76 Tre Mann SG 75 Aleksej Pokusevski PF 75 Derrick Favors C 75 Kenrich Williams SF 75 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C 73 Aaron Wiggins SF 73 Ty Jerome PG 72 Mike Muscala C 75

