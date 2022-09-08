NBA 2K23 New York Knicks Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Nate Robinson dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the New York Knicks. The Knicks didn't have the offseason they wanted, which was capped off by watching Cleveland steal away Donovan Mitchell from Utah. This has affected New York's overall team rating quite drastically, but the addition of Jalen Brunson did soften the blow. If you're curious about who the Knicks' best players might be, where their new backcourt ranks in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in both MyNBA Eras and Franchise, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Knicks roster.

New York Knicks - Best Players

The Knicks are the 24th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, New York's set for an overall team rating of 84. The Knicks will also have a total of five players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their franchise player who just penned a new contract extension and a new highly-sought after free agent:

R.J. Barrett (SF) - 84 OVR

Jalen Brunson (SF) - 83 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the New York Knicks at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new additions like Jalen Brunson and bench players such as Obi Toppin and Derrick Rose.

New York Knicks - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR R.J. Barrett SF 84 Jalen Brunson SF 83 Evan Fournier SG 76 Julius Randle PF 82 Mitchell Robinson C 81 Derrick Rose PG 81 Immanuel Quickley PG 77 Obi Toppin PF 76 Isaiah Hartenstein C 74 Quentin Grimes SG 72 Cameron Reddish SF 74 Miles McBride PG 71 Jericho Sims C 71

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.