NBA 2K23 New Orleans Pelicans Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to initiate and more than a few Zion Williamson dunk packages to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the New Orleans Pelicans. If you're curious about who the Pelicans' best players might be, where their new additions rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here is everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Pelicans roster.

New Orleans Pelicans - Best Player

The Pelicans are the 16th best team in the entire league according to the ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, New Orleans is set for an overall team rating of 90. The Pelicans will also have a total of four players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their 2021 NBA All-Star forward:

  • Zion Williamson (PF) - 87 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the New Orleans Pelicans at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and twos Dyson Daniels and Brandon Ingram.

New Orleans Pelicans - Starters & Bench

Player NamePositionOVR
C.J. McCollumPG85
Brandon IngramSG86
Herbert JonesSF78
Zion WilliamsonPF87
Jonas ValanciunasC83
Jose AlvaradoPG76
Devonte' GrahamPG75
Dyson DanielsSG73
Trey MurphySF75
Naji MarshallSF73
Jaxson HayesPF76
Larry Nance Jr.PF76
Willy HernangomezC74

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.

