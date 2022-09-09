NBA 2K23 Minnesota Timberwolves Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves made a huge splash this offseason, acquiring Rudy Gobert from Utah. With Gobert now in the mix with Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota's roster is looking much improved from last season. If you're curious about who the Timberwolves' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Timberwolves roster.

Minnesota Timberwolves - Best Players

The Timberwolves are the 18th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Minnesota's set for an overall team rating of 88. The T-Wolves will also have a total of four players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their new-look frontcourt:

Karl-Anthony Towns (C) - 89 OVR

Rudy Gobert (C) - 88 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Minnesota Timberwolves at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new additions like Rudy Gobert.

Minnesota Timberwolves - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Karl-Anthony Towns C 89 Rudy Gobert C 88 Anthony Edwards SF 86 D'Angelo Russell PG 82 Kyle Anderson PF 79 Jaden McDaniels PF 75 Taurean Prince SF 76 Jaylen Nowell SG 75 Bryn Forbes SG 73 Naz Reid C 75 Austin Rivers SF 73 Wendell Moore Jr. SF 71 Jordan McLaughlin PG 75

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.