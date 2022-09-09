NBA 2K23 Minnesota Timberwolves Roster And Ratings
Breaking down the Timberwolves' new bench, roster, and top players.
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves made a huge splash this offseason, acquiring Rudy Gobert from Utah. With Gobert now in the mix with Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota's roster is looking much improved from last season. If you're curious about who the Timberwolves' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Timberwolves roster.
Minnesota Timberwolves - Best Players
The Timberwolves are the 18th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Minnesota's set for an overall team rating of 88. The T-Wolves will also have a total of four players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their new-look frontcourt:
- Karl-Anthony Towns (C) - 89 OVR
- Rudy Gobert (C) - 88 OVR
Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Minnesota Timberwolves at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new additions like Rudy Gobert.
Minnesota Timberwolves - Starters & Bench
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|89
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|88
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|86
|D'Angelo Russell
|PG
|82
|Kyle Anderson
|PF
|79
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|75
|Taurean Prince
|SF
|76
|Jaylen Nowell
|SG
|75
|Bryn Forbes
|SG
|73
|Naz Reid
|C
|75
|Austin Rivers
|SF
|73
|Wendell Moore Jr.
|SF
|71
|Jordan McLaughlin
|PG
|75
For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation