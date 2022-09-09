NBA 2K23 Milwaukee Bucks Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are the highest-rated team in 2K23, and they have the highest-rated player in the game. If you're curious about who the Bucks' other best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Bucks roster.

Milwaukee Bucks - Best Players

The Bucks are the overall best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Milwaukee's set for an overall team rating of 96. The Bucks will also have a total of five players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including arguably the best player in the NBA:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) - 97 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Milwaukee Bucks at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and their solid bench players such as Bobby Portis Jr. and Pat Connaughton.

Milwaukee Bucks - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Giannis Antetokounmpo PF 97 Jrue Holiday PG 86 Khris Middleton SF 86 Brook Lopez C 80 Wesley Matthews SF 82 Grayson Allen SG 75 Pat Connaughton SG 76 Bobby Portis Jr. C 80 George Hill PG 73 Joe Ingles SF 76 Thanasis Antetokounmpo PF 72 Serge Ibaka C 75 Jevon Carter C 72

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras previewand the 2K23 ratings hub.