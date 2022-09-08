NBA 2K23 Miami Heat Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Dwayne Wade dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Miami Heat. If you're curious about who the Heat's best players might be, if anyone is actually rated higher than Kyle Lowry, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here is everything you need to know about the new (and improving) NBA 2K23 Heat roster.

Miami Heat - Best Player

The Heat are the 7th best team in the entire league according to the ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Miami is set for an overall team rating of 93. The Heat will also have a total of four players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including "Jimmy Buckets" and his hair transformation:

Jimmy Butler (SF) - 93 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Miami Heat at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and fan faves such as Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo.

Miami Heat - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Kyle Lowry PG 82 Max Strus SF 76 Jimmy Butler SF 93 Caleb Martin PF 76 Bam Adebayo C 87 Gabe Vincent PG 75 Tyler Herro SG 84 Duncan Robinson SG 74 Victor Oladipo SF 78 Nikola Jovic SF 71 Dewayne Dedmon C 75 Omer Yurtseven C 75 Udonis Haslem C 70

