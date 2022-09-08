NBA 2K23 Memphis Grizzlies Roster And Ratings
Breaking down the Grizzlies' starters, bench, and rookies.
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Ja Morant dunk packages to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Memphis Grizzlies. If you're curious about who the Grizzlies' best players are, where Desmond Bane's shot ranks in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Grizzlies roster.
Memphis Grizzlies - Best Player
The Grizzlies are the 3rd best team in the entire league according to the ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Memphis is set for an overall team rating of 95. The Grizzlies will also have a total of five players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including a guard who goes by "Black Jesus":
- Ja Morant (PG) - 93 OVR
Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Memphis Grizzlies at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and faves Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke.
Memphis Grizzlies - Starters & Bench
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Ja Morant
|PG
|93
|Desmond Bane
|SG
|83
|Dillon Brooks
|SF
|80
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|PF
|83
|Steven Adams
|C
|82
|Tyus Jones
|PG
|77
|John Konchar
|SF
|75
|Ziaire Williams
|SF
|74
|Danny Green
|SF
|73
|Jake LaRavia
|SF
|71
|David Roddy
|PF
|72
|Brandon Clarke
|C
|76
|Xavier Tillman
|C
|75
For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.
