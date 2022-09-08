NBA 2K23 Los Angeles Lakers Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start up and more than a few Shannon Brown dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Los Angeles Lakers. If you're curious about who the Lakers' best players might be, if Anthony Davis is still an elite big in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Lakers roster.

Los Angeles Lakers - Best Player

The Lakers are the 5th best team in the league according to the ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Los Angeles is set for an overall team rating of 95. The Lakers will also have a total of two players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including LeBron and his new extension with the Lake Show:

LeBron James (SF) - 96 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Los Angeles Lakers at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new additions such as Patrick Beverley.

Los Angeles Lakers - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Russell Westbrook PG 78 Patrick Beverley SG 78 LeBron James SF 96 Anthony Davis C 90 Thomas Bryant C 76 Kendrick Nunn PG 74 Lonnie Walker IV SG 75 Austin Reaves SG 74 Max Christie SG 70 Juan Toscano SF 72 Troy Brown Jr. SF 72 Wenyen Gabriel PF 71 Damian Jones C 72

