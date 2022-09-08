NBA 2K23 Los Angeles Clippers Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Lob City dunk packages to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Los Angeles Clippers. If you are curious about who the Clippers' best players might be, where Kawhi and PG-13 rank in the league, or which team positions may need upgrades in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Clippers roster.

Los Angeles Clippers - Best Player

The Clippers are the 2nd best team in the entire league according to the ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Los Angeles is set for an overall team rating of 96. The Clippers will also have a total of three players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, which includes the 2020 All-Star Game MVP:

Kawhi Leonard (SF) - 94 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Los Angeles Clippers at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and guards Luke Kennard and Terance Mann.

Los Angeles Clippers - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR John Wall PG 78 Norman Powell SG 80 Paul George SF 88 Kawhi Leonard SF 94 Ivica Zubac C 77 Reggie Jackson PG 77 Luke Kennard SG 76 Terance Mann SG 75 Nicolas Batum SF 76 Amir Coffey SF 75 Marcus Morris Sr. PF 77 Robert Covington C 76 Moses Brown C 72

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.