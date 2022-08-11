NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenge - All Games, Rewards, And Challenges
The Jordan Challenge is back for NBA 2K23, with 15 new famous moments to recreate as basketball's all-time greatest player.
The Jordan Challenge is back for NBA 2K23. For the first time since NBA 2K11, you can re-live several of Michael Jordan's career highlights, only this time the mode has been greatly expanded with more moments--15 rather than 10, in addition to new visual tweaks to give each game a look authentic to its era, new player AI to better reflect the way the game was played back then, and more. You can read about the finer details in our Jordan Challenge preview. However, if you're just here for the list of games, we have that too. Here's every game you'll be playing in The Jordan Challenge this year.
NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenge games list
Below are the 15 games you'll take on in the Jordan Challenge, with MyTeam and MyCareer rewards available for completing as many as 40 of the game's 45 challenges, including an exclusive UNC Jordan jersey to wear in The City (current gen) and The Neighborhood (last gen).
- 1982 NCAA National Championship - UNC vs. Georgetown
- 1984 Team USA Basketball Scrimmage
- 1986 Easter Conference First Round, Game 2 - Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics
- 1988 NBA All-Star Game
- 1989 Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5 - Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- 1990 - Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks
- 1990 - Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- 1990 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3 - Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
- 1991 NBA Finals, Game 5 - Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- 1992 NBA Finals, Game 1 (AKA "The Shrug" Game) - Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trailblazers
- 1995 - Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks
- 1996 NBA Finals, Game 5 - Chicago Bulls vs. Seattle Supersonics
- 1997 NBA Finals, Game 5 (AKA "The Flu Game") - Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz
- 1997 - Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers (AKA Jordan vs. Kobe)
- 1998 NBA Finals, Game 6 (AKA "The Last Dance" Game) - Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz
Jordan Challenge rewards and challenges
Though we don't yet have the list of in-game challenges to complete in this mode, we do know how it'll work and at least one of the rewards you'll get for completing them. Each of the 15 games will offer three stars, totaling 45 stars overall. Earning stars will unlock MyTeam and MyPlayer rewards. Though most of these rewards have not yet been revealed, we do know that the most elusive--and thus likely the most coveted--of them is a Michael Jordan jersey from his time as a North Carolina Tar Heel. If you earn enough stars for that, you'll be able to dress your MyPlayer in the exclusive jersey for use in The City and The Neighborhood, letting everyone know you walked in Jordan's footsteps to the fullest.
The Jordan Challenge arrives in all versions of NBA 2K23 when the game launches on September 8.
