NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenge - All Games, Rewards, And Challenges

The Jordan Challenge is back for NBA 2K23. For the first time since NBA 2K11, you can re-live several of Michael Jordan's career highlights, only this time the mode has been greatly expanded with more moments--15 rather than 10, in addition to new visual tweaks to give each game a look authentic to its era, new player AI to better reflect the way the game was played back then, and more. You can read about the finer details in our Jordan Challenge preview. However, if you're just here for the list of games, we have that too. Here's every game you'll be playing in The Jordan Challenge this year.

NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenge games list

Below are the 15 games you'll take on in the Jordan Challenge, with MyTeam and MyCareer rewards available for completing as many as 40 of the game's 45 challenges, including an exclusive UNC Jordan jersey to wear in The City (current gen) and The Neighborhood (last gen).

1982 NCAA National Championship - UNC vs. Georgetown

1984 Team USA Basketball Scrimmage

1986 Easter Conference First Round, Game 2 - Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

1988 NBA All-Star Game

1989 Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5 - Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

1990 - Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks

1990 - Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

1990 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3 - Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

1991 NBA Finals, Game 5 - Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers

1992 NBA Finals, Game 1 (AKA "The Shrug" Game) - Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trailblazers

1995 - Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

1996 NBA Finals, Game 5 - Chicago Bulls vs. Seattle Supersonics

1997 NBA Finals, Game 5 (AKA "The Flu Game") - Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz

1997 - Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers (AKA Jordan vs. Kobe)

1998 NBA Finals, Game 6 (AKA "The Last Dance" Game) - Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz

More than ever, NBA 2K23 lets you be like Mike.

Jordan Challenge rewards and challenges

Though we don't yet have the list of in-game challenges to complete in this mode, we do know how it'll work and at least one of the rewards you'll get for completing them. Each of the 15 games will offer three stars, totaling 45 stars overall. Earning stars will unlock MyTeam and MyPlayer rewards. Though most of these rewards have not yet been revealed, we do know that the most elusive--and thus likely the most coveted--of them is a Michael Jordan jersey from his time as a North Carolina Tar Heel. If you earn enough stars for that, you'll be able to dress your MyPlayer in the exclusive jersey for use in The City and The Neighborhood, letting everyone know you walked in Jordan's footsteps to the fullest.

The Jordan Challenge arrives in all versions of NBA 2K23 when the game launches on September 8.