NBA 2K23 Indiana Pacers Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers are still far away from championship contention, but they've assembled some intriguing young talent to build around. If you're curious about who the Pacers' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Pacers roster.

Indiana Pacers - Best Players

The Pacers are the 26th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Indiana's set for an overall team rating of 83. The Pacers will also have a total of two players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their strong backcourt headlined by one up-and-coming star:

  • Tyrese Haliburton (PG) - 84 OVR
  • Myles Turner (C) - 82 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Indiana Pacers at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new additions like Aaron Nesmith and Daniel Theis.

Indiana Pacers - Starters & Bench

Player NamePositionOVR
Tyrese HaliburtonPG84
Myles TurnerC82
Buddy HeildSG78
Chris DuarteSF77
Isaiah JacksonC76
Bennedict MathurinSG74
Daniel TheisC75
Goga BitadzeC75
T.J. McConnellPG75
Jalen SmithPF76
Aaron NesmithSF71
Oshae BrissettPF75
Terry TaylorPF74

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.

