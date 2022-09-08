NBA 2K23 Indiana Pacers Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers are still far away from championship contention, but they've assembled some intriguing young talent to build around. If you're curious about who the Pacers' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Pacers roster.

Indiana Pacers - Best Players

The Pacers are the 26th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Indiana's set for an overall team rating of 83. The Pacers will also have a total of two players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their strong backcourt headlined by one up-and-coming star:

Tyrese Haliburton (PG) - 84 OVR

Myles Turner (C) - 82 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Indiana Pacers at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new additions like Aaron Nesmith and Daniel Theis.

Indiana Pacers - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Tyrese Haliburton PG 84 Myles Turner C 82 Buddy Heild SG 78 Chris Duarte SF 77 Isaiah Jackson C 76 Bennedict Mathurin SG 74 Daniel Theis C 75 Goga Bitadze C 75 T.J. McConnell PG 75 Jalen Smith PF 76 Aaron Nesmith SF 71 Oshae Brissett PF 75 Terry Taylor PF 74

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.