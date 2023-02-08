NBA 2K23 Honoring LeBron's New Scoring Record In Game
A new challenge themed after LeBron James' all-time scoring record is available in NBA 2K23 for a limited time.
LeBron James is now the all-time top points scorer in NBA history, reaching 38,388 career points to overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's nearly 40-year long record. NBA 2K23 has celebrated the record across its social media, as well as introducing a new challenge to the game.
The LeBron James All-Time Points Leader challenge is available now in game for a brief time, with successful challengers unlocking a HOF Option Pack with 10 picks. To complete the challenge, players will have to face up against record-holder LeBron in four of his iconic teams, and keep him from scoring his game average of 27 points.
Complete the LeBron James All-Time Points Leader challenge now for a HOF Option Pack with 10 picks!
The challenge is only available for 48 hours after it was first announced, meaning just under 24 hours remain to take on some of LeBron's best teams.
From Kareem to the King.
NBA 2K also posted a video with voiceover from previous record-holder Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Lakers player has held the record since April 5, 1984, which he notes in the video is the year LeBron was born. Abdul-Jabbar held the record of 38,387 points for almost 40 years, a record which some believed would never be broken.
