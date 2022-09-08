NBA 2K23 Golden State Warriors Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Jason Richardson dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Golden State Warriors. If you're curious about who the Warriors' best players might be, if the Splash Brothers are still tops in the league, or which positions may need upgrades in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Warriors roster.

Golden State Warriors - Best Player

The Warriors are the 4th best team in the entire league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Golden State is slated for an overall team rating of 95. The Warriors will also have a total of five players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including the 2022 NBA Finals MVP:

Stephen Curry (PG) - 96 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Golden State Warriors at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and rookies Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Golden State Warriors - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Stephen Curry PG 96 Jordan Poole SG 83 Klay Thompson SG 83 Andrew Wiggins SF 84 Draymond Green PF 83 Ryan Rollins PG 68 Donte DiVincenzo SG 75 Moses Moody SF 73 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF 70 Jonathan Kuminga PF 78 JaMychal Green PF 76 James Wiseman C 75 Kevon Looney C 75

