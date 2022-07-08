NBA 2K23 For PC, Switch Is Not The Current-Gen Version

2K Sports is investigating what it can do in the future, but for now, it chose to focus on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

By on

1 Comments

NBA 2K23 is coming this September, but once again, Nintendo Switch and PC players are not getting the most up-to-date version of the professional basketball game.

A FAQ posted on the NBA 2K site said the studio is "passionate about" bringing a bonafide current-gen version of NBA 2K to Switch and PC. However, it's not happening this year. But 2K said it will "continue to investigate what is possible for the franchise in the future."

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War: Ragnarok Release Date & Preorder Info Revealed | GameSpot News
  2. God of War Ragnarok Official Release Date Cinematic Trailer
  3. Skull and Bones | Gameplay Overview Trailer
  4. Pokemon Puzzle League - Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online
  5. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Could Be Nintendo’s Biggest Game Yet
  6. Elden Ring Developers Honor Let Me Solo Her | GameSpot News
  7. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xur Location - July 8th, 2022
  8. Esper Profile: Zora (Amunet) | Dislyte
  9. HITMAN 3: Ambrose Island (Location Reveal Trailer)
  10. DESTON Cinematic Trailer | PUBG
  11. Skull and Bones | Long Live Piracy Cinematic Trailer
  12. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown - Together We Drive

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: NBA 2K23 | WNBA Edition w/ Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird

"For now, the focus was on assuring NBA 2K23 was optimized for the new consoles (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S), while also making sure the experience remains fresh and innovative for players on other platforms," 2K said.

NBA 2K23 features Devin Booker on its main cover, with Michael Jordan getting his own cover as well. There is a GameStop-exclusive WNBA Edition of the game, too, featuring Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird on the cover.

Best Xbox Games For Kids: 17 Picks For Xbox Series X And Xbox One
See More

2K has yet to reveal any gameplay footage or reveal much about what to expect in terms of upgrades and updates from last year's game. We do know, however, that Jordan Challenges are coming back this year.

For more, check out GameSpot's NBA 2K23 preorder guide. This includes information on the $150 Championship Edition, which comes with a 12-month membership to NBA League Pass.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

NBA 2K23
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)