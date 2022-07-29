NBA 2K23 First Gameplay Footage Looks Very Impressive
Check out the first look at gameplay for 2K's upcoming basketball game.
2K Sports has debuted the first gameplay footage for NBA 2K23, revealing what fans can expect in terms of visuals for this year's professional basketball game.
The video shows a variety of NBA and WNBA stars passing, shooting, and scoring in dramatic fashion, with flashy camera angles and cuts helping to make the game look very cinematic. Cover star Devin Booker, in particular, gets a lot of attention, as do the stars of the game's WNBA edition, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird. Check out the trailer below.
GTA VI Characters, Setting, And Other Details Leak | GameSpot News PS5 Update Brings Highly Requested Features | GameSpot Play Modern Warfare II Early For Free | GameSpot News Rainbow Six Siege: Echo Elite Set - Yakuza's Goro Majima WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH | Available Now On Xbox Series X|S + PS5 OUTER WILDS | Coming To Xbox Series X|S + PS5 September 15 I Heart Skyrim (ft. ESO, FudgeMuppet, and More!) John Cena Steps into the Fortnite Ring Trailer Sumeru Preview Teaser 03: Prelude to Wisdom | Genshin Impact NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER - Temari DLC Trailer SAINTS ROW Boss Factory How To - Redeem the Rocket Launcher Sky: Children of the Light Thatskystory Trailer
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Right now, all we have is the trailer--which looks good but lacks specifics about what exactly is new this year. 2K Sports mentioned that more gameplay details for NBA 2K23 will be released next week.
In terms of what we do know about updates and improvements from NBA 2K22, 2K has confirmed that Jordan Challenges are coming back this year. It's also been confirmed that the PC and Nintendo Switch versions of NBA 2K23 are not based on the current-generation version of the game.
For more, check out GameSpot's NBA 2K23 preorder guide. This includes information on the $150 Championship Edition, which comes with a 12-month membership to NBA League Pass.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation