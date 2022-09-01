NBA 2K23 Features A Non-Basketball Player, J. Cole, On One Of Its Covers

2K Sports has announced a new version of NBA 2K23 that features a non-basketball player on the cover. The "Dreamer Edition" of the game will feature rapper J. Cole on the cover, and he's also set to appear in the game. The Dreamer Edition is exclusive to GameStop for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in the US and Canada.

Cole will appear in NBA 2K23's MyCareer mode, which tells a story that begins after the NBA Draft. Players will attempt to become the best basketball players they can be, while managing their off-the-court lives in the realms of music, fashion, and business. Cole is part of the "rich cast of characters" who will appear in the story mode.

NBA 2K23's other cover stars include Devin Booker, and Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird together on the WNBA Edition cover. There is another version of the game featuring Michael Jordan on the cover as well.

Additionally, 2K has announced some of the artists to be featured on the NBA 2K23 soundtrack, including Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and Polo G, among others. 2K will add new songs to NBA 2K23 each Friday as part of the game's ongoing live service updates.

2K further announced that it will share new details around NBA 2K23's social hub, The City, on September 7. The game will then launch officially on September 9.

For more, check out GameSpot's NBA 2K23 preorder guide. This includes information on the $150 Championship Edition, which comes with a 12-month membership to NBA League Pass. You can also check out GameSpot's guide to everything we know about NBA 2K23.