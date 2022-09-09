NBA 2K23 Denver Nuggets Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Denver Nuggets. If you're curious about who the Nuggets' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Nuggets roster.

Denver Nuggets - Best Players

The Nuggets are the 9th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Denver's set for an overall team rating of 92. The Nuggets will also have a total of three players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their perennial MVP candidate:

Nikola Jokic (C) - 96 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Denver Nuggets at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and all of their bench players.

Denver Nuggets - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Nikola Jokic C 96 Jamal Murray PG 84 Michael Porter Jr. SF 80 Aaron Gordon PF 79 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG 76 Bruce Brown PF 76 Ish Smith PG 75 Nah'Shon Hyland PG 76 Jeff Green SF 76 Zeke Nnaji PF 76 DeAndre Jordan C 72 Christian Braun SG 71 Peyton Watson SF 70

