NBA 2K23 Denver Nuggets Roster And Ratings

Breaking down the Nuggets' new bench, roster, and top players.

By on

Comments

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Denver Nuggets. If you're curious about who the Nuggets' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Nuggets roster.

Denver Nuggets - Best Players

The Nuggets are the 9th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Denver's set for an overall team rating of 92. The Nuggets will also have a total of three players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their perennial MVP candidate:

  • Nikola Jokic (C) - 96 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Denver Nuggets at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and all of their bench players.

Denver Nuggets - Starters & Bench

Player NamePositionOVR
Nikola JokicC96
Jamal MurrayPG84
Michael Porter Jr.SF80
Aaron GordonPF79
Kentavious Caldwell-PopeSG76
Bruce BrownPF76
Ish SmithPG75
Nah'Shon HylandPG76
Jeff GreenSF76
Zeke NnajiPF76
DeAndre JordanC72
Christian BraunSG71
Peyton WatsonSF70

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

NBA 2K23
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)