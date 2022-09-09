NBA 2K23 Denver Nuggets Roster And Ratings
Breaking down the Nuggets' new bench, roster, and top players.
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Denver Nuggets. If you're curious about who the Nuggets' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Nuggets roster.
Denver Nuggets - Best Players
The Nuggets are the 9th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Denver's set for an overall team rating of 92. The Nuggets will also have a total of three players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their perennial MVP candidate:
- Nikola Jokic (C) - 96 OVR
Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Denver Nuggets at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and all of their bench players.
Denver Nuggets - Starters & Bench
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Nikola Jokic
|C
|96
|Jamal Murray
|PG
|84
|Michael Porter Jr.
|SF
|80
|Aaron Gordon
|PF
|79
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SG
|76
|Bruce Brown
|PF
|76
|Ish Smith
|PG
|75
|Nah'Shon Hyland
|PG
|76
|Jeff Green
|SF
|76
|Zeke Nnaji
|PF
|76
|DeAndre Jordan
|C
|72
|Christian Braun
|SG
|71
|Peyton Watson
|SF
|70
For more on NBA 2K23, check out our MyNBA Eras preview and the 2K23 ratings hub.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation