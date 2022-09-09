NBA 2K23 Deal Includes Bunch Of Free In-Game Currency

If you happened to miss out on NBA 2K23 preorder deals, Newegg has you covered. From now until September 18, purchasing a digital copy of the Xbox or PC version of NBA 2K23 from Newegg will land you some great bonuses--including a three-month PC Game Pass membership and up to 35,000 VC.

The biggest downside to the deal? Only Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC copies are eligible for the goodies. However, anyone looking to buy NBA 2K23 within the next few days should seriously consider giving Newegg a closer look. Here’s what’s up for grabs on each console.

Best NBA 2K23 Deals

Also note that the PC deal is running through September 30, giving you a bit of extra time to cash in on the savings.

NBA 2K23 looks like another step forward for the franchise, offering the usual suite of improved graphics and an updated City to explore. It also brings back the beloved Jordan Challenges. This has you following in Michael Jordan’s footsteps to recreate some of his most iconic performances. This is the best deal we've seen for NBA 2K23 so far, as if we have yet to find an outright discount on the new basketball sim.

Our NBA 2K23 review is still in the works, so check back soon for the official verdict on this year’s installment.