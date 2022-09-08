NBA 2K23 Cleveland Cavaliers Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few LeBron James dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs made a huge splash at the end of this offseason, acquiring Donovan Mitchell from Utah. With Mitchell now in the mix with Darius Garland, Kevin Love, and company, Cleveland's roster is looking much improved from last season. If you're curious about who the Cavaliers' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Cavaliers roster.

Cleveland Cavaliers - Best Players

The Cavaliers are the 10th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Cleveland's set for an overall team rating of 91. The Cavs will also have a total of five players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their new-look backcourt:

Donovan Mitchell (SG) - 88 OVR

Darius Garland (PG) - 87 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Cleveland Cavaliers at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new additions like Donovan Mitchell.

Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Donovan Mitchell SG 88 Darius Garland PG 87 Jarrett Allen C 85 Evan Mobley PF 84 Issac Okoro SG 75 Kevin Love C 80 Caris LeVert SG 78 Ricky Rubio PG 78 Robin Lopez C 75 Lamar Stevens SF 75 Cedi Osman SF 75 Raul Neto PG 75 Dean Wade PF 73

