NBA 2K23 Brooklyn Nets Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Dominique Wilkins dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets had a tumultuous offseason, to say the least, but at the end of it, they got back their two stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Those two alone, in addition to Ben Simmons, make Brooklyn a fun team to play as, if anything. If you're curious about who the Nets' best players might be, how their stars match up around the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in both MyNBA Eras and Franchise, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Nets roster.

Brooklyn Nets - Best Player

The Nets are the 14th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Brooklyn's set for an overall team rating of 90. The Nets will also have a total of three players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including their 12-time All-Star and former world champion:

Kevin Durant (PF) - 96 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and bench players for the Brooklyn Nets at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and every bench player.

Brooklyn Nets - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Kevin Durant PF 96 Kyrie Irving PG 89 Ben Simmons PG 83 Seth Curry SF 78 Nicolas Claxton C 76 T.J. Warren SF 79 Royce O'Neale PF 74 Joe Harris SF 76 Patrick Mills SG 72 Edmond Summer SG 75 Cameron Thomas SF 74 Kessler Edwards PF 71 Day'Ron Sharpe C 73

