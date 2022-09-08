NBA 2K23 Boston Celtics Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season’s worth of debates to start and more than a few Kevin Garnett dunks to choreograph. We’re breaking down the NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we’re taking a look at the Boston Celtics. The defending Eastern Conference champions have retooled this offseason, and certainly look primed for another Finals run. The additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari bolster Boston's depth while the frontcourt remains strong with Robert Williams III and Al Horford. If you’re curious about who the Celtics' best players are, how their new players affect their team rating, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here’s everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Celtics roster.

Boston Celtics - Best Player

The Celtics are the 6th best team in the league according to the new ratings for all 32 teams in NBA 2K23. At launch, Boston is slated for an overall team rating of 94. The Celtics will also have six players rated 80 or above in NBA 2K23, including the inaugural winner of the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP award:

Jayson Tatum (SF) - 93 OVR

Below you will find a table of the starting roster and reserves for the Boston Celtics at launch in NBA 2K23, which includes all five starters and new faces like Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari.

Boston Celtics - Starters & Bench

Player Name Position OVR Marcus Smart PG 82 Jaylen Brown SG 87 Jayson Tatum SF 93 Al Horford PF 82 Robert Williams III C 85 Malcolm Brogdon PG 82 Grant Williams PF 77 Derrick White SG 78 Danilo Gallinari PF 78 Payton Pritchard PG 76 Sam Hauser SF 71 Luke Kornet C 70 J.D. Davidson PG 69

For more on NBA 2K23, check out our NBA 2K23 review and the 2K23 ratings hub.