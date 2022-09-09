NBA 2K23 Best Team Ratings: From The Star-Studded Bucks To The Weaponless Spurs

NBA 2K23 is finally out, and every basketball fan across the world can experience the next chapter in this storied franchise. While there are a plethora of new and returning features to the virtual basketball title, many fans have one question on their mind: who's the best and worst team in the game? Every year, there's always a debate over the team ratings assigned to each NBA squad. By nature, these ratings will be controversial due to every fan base believing their team should be higher than another. In this guide, we'll go over each team's OVR rating at the launch of NBA 2K23, and fans can see for themselves if their team got snubbed or if they're right where they should be. Here are the best teams in NBA 2K23.

1. Milwaukee Bucks - 96 OVR

There's actually a tie at the top of the list, but we decided to give the edge to the team that had a better record during the 2021-2022 season. That means the Milwaukee Bucks are the highest-rated team in NBA 2K23. When you have the highest-rated player on your roster, Giannis Antetokounmpo, your overall team is also bound to be among the league's best. The Milwaukee Bucks had a strong chance to make a Finals run last season, but lost All-Star Khris Middleton to injury during the second round. This season, they've kept their roster largely intact, bringing back playmakers such as Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez. The Bucks shouldn't budge from the top spot for a while.

2. Los Angeles Clippers - 96 OVR

The LA Clippers had a lost season in 2021, as they didn't have their full troupe of superstars available for the majority of the year. However, they look as dangerous as anyone in the NBA with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George fully returning from injury. The Clippers also made a splash signing in the offseason, bringing in John Wall to man the point guard spot. In addition to these stars, LA has solid depth both in the starting roster and on the bench. Nicolas Batum, Luke Kennard, Robert Covington, and Norman Powell are just a few of the players that this roster boasts. If the Clippers can stay healthy, they'll compete for the championship spot out of the west.

3. Golden State Warriors - 95 OVR

Once again, we had a tie at the third spot, but the Golden State Warriors break all ties, at least for this season. The defending Finals champions are looking to repeat in 2022, and they have a terrific shot to do so. In addition to bringing back their entire starting roster from their Finals run, Golden State brought in some great depth players. Donte DiVincenzo will provide backcourt depth while James Wiseman is returning from injury and could massively bolster the Warriors' frontcourt. Jonathan Kuminga is also a name to watch at the power forward position; he could have a big impact for Golden State behind Draymond Green. For most players, though, the rest of the roster pales in comparison to the Splash Bros, or Triplets with Jordan Poole. If you go up against a player using the Warriors and they know how to shoot in 2K23, you're in trouble.

4. Memphis Grizzlies - 95 OVR

If not for an injury to superstar Ja Morant, who knows what the ceiling for the Memphis Grizzlies could have been in 2021? As long as Morant is on the roster, the Grizzlies will be a title contender in the west. Memphis didn't do much in the offseason, but they did trade for sharpshooter Danny Green. The Grizzlies' backcourt is certainly their strength, but their frontcourt could be dominant as well. The pair of Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. did wonders for Memphis last season, and they'll look to man the paint again this season. Ja Morant simply needs to stay healthy this season, and it wouldn't if guys like Dillon Brooks took a leap forward as well. Regardless, though, the Grizzlies should be one of the most electric NBA 2K23 teams based on their skill players alone.

5. Los Angeles Lakers - 95 OVR

If there was one team to completely retool their roster in the offseason, it was the LA Lakers. After a year in which they didn't make the playoffs with an aging lineup, the Lakers did what they do best: sign players. LeBron James and Anthony Davis, of course, lead the way on the roster, and they'll need to stay healthy at all costs for LA to have any chance this season. The backcourt for the Lakers remains somewhat the same, as Russell Westbrook returns. Westbrook is now paired with Patrick Beverley, though, and that could go great, or it could go terribly. Lonnie Walker IV was also an underrated pickup for the Lakers to round out their backcourt. However, if LeBron is on the Lakers, they'll be an enjoyable team in NBA 2K23.

6. Boston Celtics - 94 OVR

The defending Eastern Conference champs come in at number six on the list of top teams in NBA 2K23. Overall, the Celtics look pretty much the same as they did a year ago. They traded away some depth pieces to acquire Malcolm Brogdon, though. Brogdon presents a solid scoring option on the bench or as a starter if players don't see Marcus Smart as the best point guard on the roster. Danilo Gallinari was also an addition that makes Boston a much better shooting team in 2K23. While they might not have as much talent as other NBA teams, the "Jays" duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will always keep the Celtics in contention.

7. Miami Heat - 93 OVR

The Miami Heat were one win away from the Finals, and now they find themselves at the number seven spot on the NBA 2K23 ratings. Luckily for Miami fans, the team didn't lose much in the offseason. P.J. Tucker is now a 76er and Donovan Mitchell didn't end up in South Beach, but the Heat still have a great all-around roster. Jimmy Butler leads the team with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo backing him up in the backcourt and frontcourt, respectively. Duncan Robinson is a terrific shooter to bring in off the bench, as is Max Strus. Finally, Victor Oladipo is Miami's x-factor; if he can return to form, this team becomes a much more dangerous threat in the east. However, for now, the team's 2K23 rating is reflective of Oladipo's current status.

8. Philadelphia 76ers - 92 OVR

The Philadelphia 76ers boast one of the strongest duos in the entire NBA. James Harden and Joel Embiid remain two of the NBA's elite and will continue to fluster teams all season long. Around them, the 76ers have assembled some solid pieces to reach the Finals that has eluded them for years. Tobias Harris is a strong forward, P.J. Tucker was a terrific veteran signing, and Tyrese Maxey will hopefully take a leap forward this season. In recent days, Philly also signed veteran center Montrezl Harrell, who could start alongside Embiid depending on how players want to construct their roster. This Sixers team is set up for success, but the question is can they finally capitalize on it?

9. Denver Nuggets - 92 OVR

Another season, another failed Finals run for the Denver Nuggets. However, the team was without star guard Jamal Murray for most of the season, so his return will be big for Denver. Of course, the roster is led by perennial MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who remains one of the best players in 2K23. Around Jokic, the Nuggets have Aaron Gordon and DeAndre Jordan, both of whom should help out in the rebounding department. To help Murray in the backcourt, Denver has Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. On paper, there are much stronger teams than the Nuggets. However, with some cohesion, the roster could work quite well together.

10. Cleveland Cavaliers - 91 OVR

We can guarantee that the Cavaliers were not rated this high a week ago. However, the times are always changing in the NBA, and the Cavs made a huge move to trade for star guard Donovan Mitchell. With a Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Caris LeVert backcourt, Cleveland has legitimate title aspirations. Pair that with a frontcourt of Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, and the Cavs look difficult to stop on either side of the ball. This team could be one of the best offensive teams in 2K23 if anything.

Below: Check out the best of the rest, or at least... the rest.

NBA 2K23 Best teams: 11-30

Here are the remaining teams and where they fall in the 2K23 ratings. Was there anyone snubbed from the top 10?

11. Phoenix Suns - 90 OVR

12. Dallas Mavericks - 90 OVR

13. Chicago Bulls - 90 OVR

14. Brooklyn Nets - 90 OVR

15. Atlanta Hawks - 90 OVR

16. New Orleans Pelicans - 90 OVR

17. Toronto Raptors - 89 OVR

18. Minnesota Timberwolves - 88 OVR

19. Portland Trail Blazers - 88 OVR

20. Oklahoma City Thunder - 87 OVR

21. Sacramento Kings - 86 OVR

22. Charlotte Hornets - 85 OVR

23. Washington Wizards - 85 OVR

24. New York Knicks - 84 OVR

25. Orlando Magic - 84 OVR

26. Indiana Pacers - 83 OVR

27. Detroit Pistons - 93 OVR

28. Utah Jazz - 82 OVR

29. Houston Rockets - 82 OVR

30. San Antonio Spurs - 81 OVR

