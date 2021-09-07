NBA 2K22's Social Hub The City Is Expanded And Improved This Year On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S

2K Sports has revealed more information about NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and the next-gen consoles are getting the most expansive experience, it seems.

NBA 2K22 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will feature an upgraded version of the social hub called The City. In the new game, players can take on quests that advance their story career and upgrade their homes. As an example, 2K said players can attach a zipline to their penthouse so they can travel directly to a specific basketball court, because why not.

The City appears to be bigger and better this year

Overall, The City's player population limit is increased with the aim of making it feel as if it's "teeming with life." There will be new NPCs in the game world, too, to help it feel more alive. New buildings have been added as well, including Club 2K, which is where players can listen to the new music that comes to the game with each of its seasonal events.

Players can also earn rewards in The City, including go-karts they can use to get around faster. New emotes, custom name plates, and animations can also be unlocked.

The race series also returns in NBA 2K22, and this time with huge rewards. Each week, there will be a new racecourse set in The City and players will ride a skateboard, BMX bike, or another mode of transport with the aiming of finishing first to claim a prize of 1 million VC.

The City also introduces new matchmaking buildings that players can enter to jump into different playlists such as 3v3 against other human players or against AI. There is also an option to play a 1v1 match to find out who has the best skills.

1 million VC is up for grabs each week in The City

For players on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, they can look forward to a social hub of their own in the form of the "Cancha del Mar." This is a giant cruise ship featuring different basketball-related activities to take part in. And as part of NBA 2K22's new "seasons" approach, players can visit a new location--with its own distinct events and rewards--each time a new season rolls around.

This is just a small sampling of what's new in NBA 2K22 for its social spaces. Be sure to read the full Courtside Report blog post to see a full rundown of what's available.

NBA 2K22 launches on September 10 across PS4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Preorders for NBA 2K22 are now available.