NBA 2K22 Player Ratings: See Who Rose And Fell In Latest Update

The newest player ratings update for NBA 2K22 has arrived, with many players seeing their ratings rise or fall based on how they have performed in the real NBA.

Trae Young, a guard for the Atlanta Hawks, sees his OVR rise from 89 to 90 thanks to solid performance so far this this year, including scoring an average of 26.3 points per game. Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks gets a boost from 84 to 85 OVR. Another mover was Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, whose OVR jumped 3 points to 83. Together with Steph Curry, the Warriors are off to a great start this season with an incredible record of 18-3.

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks went the wrong direction and dropped two points, from 86 to 84 OVR. You can see more NBA 2K22 player ratings stats below, as shared by 2K Sports.

NBA 2K22 released on September 10 across PS4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. In a further bid toward realism, Jake from State Farm is in the game.

NBA 2K22 Player Ratings Update December 2

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young: 90 OVR (+1)

Clint Capela: 84 OVR (+1)

Cameron Reddish: 78 OVR (+1)

Kevin Huerter: 75 OVR (+1)

Louis Williams: 75 OVR (-1)

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant: 96 OVR (-1)

Patrick Mills: 78 OVR (+1)

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown: 86 OVR (-1)

Enes Kanter: 78 OVR (+2)

Marcus Smart: 77 OVR (+1)

Grant Williams: 77 OVR (+1)

Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (+2)

Payton Pritchard: 72 OVR (-1)

Juan Hernangómez: 72 OVR (-2)

Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges: 82 OVR (-1)

Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (+2)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 79 OVR (+1)

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan: 88 OVR (-1)

Lonzo Ball: 83 OVR (+1)

Alex Caruso: 80 OVR (+1)

Coby White: 76 OVR (-2)

Javonte Green: 75 OVR (-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen: 85 OVR (+1)

Darius Garland: 84 OVR (+1)

Lauri Markkanen: 80 OVR (+2)

Kevin Love: 79 OVR (+1)

Dylan Windler: 72 OVR (-3)

Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porziņģis: 85 OVR (+2)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)

Moses Brown: 74 OVR (-3)

Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon: 80 OVR (+1)

Facundo Campazzo: 75 OVR (+1)

Nah'Shon Hyland: 75 OVR (+1)

Jeff Green: 74 OVR (+1)

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: 78 OVR (-2)

Saddiq Bey: 78 OVR (-2)

Isaiah Stewart: 77 OVR (-1)

Hamidou Diallo: 74 OVR (+2)

Josh Jackson: 74 OVR (-1)

Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green: 83 OVR (+3)

Andrew Wiggins: 82 OVR (+1)

Jordan Poole: 79 OVR (+1)

Kevon Looney: 77 OVR (+1)

Houston Rockets

Christian Wood: 83 OVR (+1)

Jalen Green: 78 OVR (-1)

Jae'Sean Tate: 78 OVR (+1)

Eric Gordon: 77 OVR (-1)

Kevin Porter Jr.: 76 OVR (+1)

Garrison Mathews: 74 OVR (+1)

Daniel Theis: 74 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers

Caris LeVert: 80 OVR (-2)

Jeremy Lamb: 77 OVR (+1)

Torrey Craig: 77 OVR (+1)

Chris Duarte: 77 OVR (-1)

Kelan Martin: 74 OVR (+2)

Justin Holiday: 73 OVR (+1)

Goga Bitadze: 72 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Clippers

Isaiah Hartenstein: 77 OVR (+1)

Eric Bledsoe: 76 OVR (-1)

Terance Mann: 76 OVR (-1)

Luke Kennard: 75 OVR (-1)

Serge Ibaka: 75 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis: 92 OVR (-1)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 77 OVR (-1)

Malik Monk: 74 OVR (-1)

Wayne Ellington: 72 OVR (-1)

Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 82 OVR (+2)

Desmond Bane: 80 OVR (+3)

Dillon Brooks: 80 OVR (+2)

Kyle Anderson: 78 OVR (-1)

Tyus Jones: 77 OVR (+1)

Brandon Clarke: 77 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo: 86 OVR (-1)

Dewayne Dedmon: 76 OVR (+1)

Gabe Vincent: 75 OVR (+5)

Caleb Martin: 75 OVR (+2)

Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton: 85 OVR (-2)

Bobby Portis Jr.: 81 OVR (+2)

Pat Connaughton: 79 OVR (+2)

George Hill: 73 OVR (-1)

Rodney Hood: 71 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: 85 OVR (+1)

D'Angelo Russell: 82 OVR (+2)

Jarred Vanderbilt: 77 OVR (+1)

New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram: 83 OVR (-1)

Devonte Graham: 79 OVR (-1)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 76 OVR (-1)

Herbert Jones: 73 OVR (+1)

Garrett Temple: 72 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks

Julius Randle: 84 OVR (-2)

R.J. Barrett: 82 OVR (-1)

Alec Burks: 79 OVR (+2)

Immanuel Quickley: 79 OVR (+1)

Kemba Walker: 79 OVR (-1)

Evan Fournier: 77 OVR (-1)

Nerlens Noel: 77 OVR (-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort: 79 OVR (+1)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 75 OVR (+2)

Ty Jerome: 74 OVR (+2)

Orlando Magic

R.J. Hampton: 75 OVR (+2)

Gary Harris: 74 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris: 86 OVR (-1)

Tyrese Maxey: 81 OVR (+1)

Matisse Thybulle: 78 OVR (+2)

Danny Green: 78 OVR (+1)

Furkan Korkmaz: 76 OVR (-2)

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker: 90 OVR (+1)

Landry Shamet: 75 OVR (+2)

Portland Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkić: 83 OVR (+1)

San Antonio Spurs

Lonnie Walker IV: 74 OVR (-2)

Sacramento Kings

Harrison Barnes: 82 OVR (-1)

Tristan Thompson: 78 OVR (+1)

Chimezie Metu: 73 OVR (-1)

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam: 84 OVR (+1)

Gary Trent Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)

Khem Birch: 77 OVR (+1)

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell: 88 OVR (-1)

Bojan Bogdanović: 81 OVR (+1)

Jordan Clarkson: 79 OVR (+2)

Trent Forrest: 70 OVR (+1)

Washington Wizards