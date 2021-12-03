NBA 2K22 Player Ratings: See Who Rose And Fell In Latest Update
As the NBA season goes on, 2K has updated the player ratings in NBA 2K22 again.
The newest player ratings update for NBA 2K22 has arrived, with many players seeing their ratings rise or fall based on how they have performed in the real NBA.
Trae Young, a guard for the Atlanta Hawks, sees his OVR rise from 89 to 90 thanks to solid performance so far this this year, including scoring an average of 26.3 points per game. Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks gets a boost from 84 to 85 OVR. Another mover was Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, whose OVR jumped 3 points to 83. Together with Steph Curry, the Warriors are off to a great start this season with an incredible record of 18-3.
Julius Randle of the New York Knicks went the wrong direction and dropped two points, from 86 to 84 OVR. You can see more NBA 2K22 player ratings stats below, as shared by 2K Sports.
NBA 2K22 released on September 10 across PS4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. In a further bid toward realism, Jake from State Farm is in the game.
NBA 2K22 Player Ratings Update December 2
Atlanta Hawks
- Trae Young: 90 OVR (+1)
- Clint Capela: 84 OVR (+1)
- Cameron Reddish: 78 OVR (+1)
- Kevin Huerter: 75 OVR (+1)
- Louis Williams: 75 OVR (-1)
Brooklyn Nets
- Kevin Durant: 96 OVR (-1)
- Patrick Mills: 78 OVR (+1)
Boston Celtics
- Jaylen Brown: 86 OVR (-1)
- Enes Kanter: 78 OVR (+2)
- Marcus Smart: 77 OVR (+1)
- Grant Williams: 77 OVR (+1)
- Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (+2)
- Payton Pritchard: 72 OVR (-1)
- Juan Hernangómez: 72 OVR (-2)
Charlotte Hornets
- Miles Bridges: 82 OVR (-1)
- Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (+2)
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: 79 OVR (+1)
Chicago Bulls
- DeMar DeRozan: 88 OVR (-1)
- Lonzo Ball: 83 OVR (+1)
- Alex Caruso: 80 OVR (+1)
- Coby White: 76 OVR (-2)
- Javonte Green: 75 OVR (-1)
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Jarrett Allen: 85 OVR (+1)
- Darius Garland: 84 OVR (+1)
- Lauri Markkanen: 80 OVR (+2)
- Kevin Love: 79 OVR (+1)
- Dylan Windler: 72 OVR (-3)
Dallas Mavericks
- Kristaps Porziņģis: 85 OVR (+2)
- Tim Hardaway Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)
- Moses Brown: 74 OVR (-3)
Denver Nuggets
- Aaron Gordon: 80 OVR (+1)
- Facundo Campazzo: 75 OVR (+1)
- Nah'Shon Hyland: 75 OVR (+1)
- Jeff Green: 74 OVR (+1)
Detroit Pistons
- Cade Cunningham: 78 OVR (-2)
- Saddiq Bey: 78 OVR (-2)
- Isaiah Stewart: 77 OVR (-1)
- Hamidou Diallo: 74 OVR (+2)
- Josh Jackson: 74 OVR (-1)
Golden State Warriors
- Draymond Green: 83 OVR (+3)
- Andrew Wiggins: 82 OVR (+1)
- Jordan Poole: 79 OVR (+1)
- Kevon Looney: 77 OVR (+1)
Houston Rockets
- Christian Wood: 83 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Green: 78 OVR (-1)
- Jae'Sean Tate: 78 OVR (+1)
- Eric Gordon: 77 OVR (-1)
- Kevin Porter Jr.: 76 OVR (+1)
- Garrison Mathews: 74 OVR (+1)
- Daniel Theis: 74 OVR (-1)
Indiana Pacers
- Caris LeVert: 80 OVR (-2)
- Jeremy Lamb: 77 OVR (+1)
- Torrey Craig: 77 OVR (+1)
- Chris Duarte: 77 OVR (-1)
- Kelan Martin: 74 OVR (+2)
- Justin Holiday: 73 OVR (+1)
- Goga Bitadze: 72 OVR (-1)
Los Angeles Clippers
- Isaiah Hartenstein: 77 OVR (+1)
- Eric Bledsoe: 76 OVR (-1)
- Terance Mann: 76 OVR (-1)
- Luke Kennard: 75 OVR (-1)
- Serge Ibaka: 75 OVR (-1)
Los Angeles Lakers
- Anthony Davis: 92 OVR (-1)
- Talen Horton-Tucker: 77 OVR (-1)
- Malik Monk: 74 OVR (-1)
- Wayne Ellington: 72 OVR (-1)
Memphis Grizzlies
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: 82 OVR (+2)
- Desmond Bane: 80 OVR (+3)
- Dillon Brooks: 80 OVR (+2)
- Kyle Anderson: 78 OVR (-1)
- Tyus Jones: 77 OVR (+1)
- Brandon Clarke: 77 OVR (+1)
Miami Heat
- Bam Adebayo: 86 OVR (-1)
- Dewayne Dedmon: 76 OVR (+1)
- Gabe Vincent: 75 OVR (+5)
- Caleb Martin: 75 OVR (+2)
Milwaukee Bucks
- Khris Middleton: 85 OVR (-2)
- Bobby Portis Jr.: 81 OVR (+2)
- Pat Connaughton: 79 OVR (+2)
- George Hill: 73 OVR (-1)
- Rodney Hood: 71 OVR (-1)
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Anthony Edwards: 85 OVR (+1)
- D'Angelo Russell: 82 OVR (+2)
- Jarred Vanderbilt: 77 OVR (+1)
New Orleans Pelicans
- Brandon Ingram: 83 OVR (-1)
- Devonte Graham: 79 OVR (-1)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 76 OVR (-1)
- Herbert Jones: 73 OVR (+1)
- Garrett Temple: 72 OVR (-1)
New York Knicks
- Julius Randle: 84 OVR (-2)
- R.J. Barrett: 82 OVR (-1)
- Alec Burks: 79 OVR (+2)
- Immanuel Quickley: 79 OVR (+1)
- Kemba Walker: 79 OVR (-1)
- Evan Fournier: 77 OVR (-1)
- Nerlens Noel: 77 OVR (-1)
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Luguentz Dort: 79 OVR (+1)
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 75 OVR (+2)
- Ty Jerome: 74 OVR (+2)
Orlando Magic
- R.J. Hampton: 75 OVR (+2)
- Gary Harris: 74 OVR (+1)
Philadelphia 76ers
- Tobias Harris: 86 OVR (-1)
- Tyrese Maxey: 81 OVR (+1)
- Matisse Thybulle: 78 OVR (+2)
- Danny Green: 78 OVR (+1)
- Furkan Korkmaz: 76 OVR (-2)
Phoenix Suns
- Devin Booker: 90 OVR (+1)
- Landry Shamet: 75 OVR (+2)
Portland Trail Blazers
- Jusuf Nurkić: 83 OVR (+1)
San Antonio Spurs
- Lonnie Walker IV: 74 OVR (-2)
Sacramento Kings
- Harrison Barnes: 82 OVR (-1)
- Tristan Thompson: 78 OVR (+1)
- Chimezie Metu: 73 OVR (-1)
Toronto Raptors
- Pascal Siakam: 84 OVR (+1)
- Gary Trent Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)
- Khem Birch: 77 OVR (+1)
Utah Jazz
- Donovan Mitchell: 88 OVR (-1)
- Bojan Bogdanović: 81 OVR (+1)
- Jordan Clarkson: 79 OVR (+2)
- Trent Forrest: 70 OVR (+1)
Washington Wizards
- Spencer Dinwiddie: 82 OVR (-1)
- Daniel Gafford: 79 OVR (+1)
- Kyle Kuzma: 79 OVR (-1)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 76 OVR (+1)
- Deni Avdija: 76 OVR (+1)
- Raul Neto: 74 OVR (-1)
