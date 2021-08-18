NBA 2K22 Player Ratings And New Screens Revealed

Ahead of NBA 2K22's release in September, 2K Sports has announced the first player ratings for some of the league's top athletes and published brand-new screenshots.

The NBA 2K22 player ratings revealed so far cover players in the NBA and WNBA, and if the list looks short and incomplete so far, that's because it is. 2K Sports will release more player ratings later today, August 18, so keep checking back to see more player ratings. Of note, the initial wave of ratings include players from the Milwaukee Bucks, who won the 2021 NBA Finals.

NBA

Luka Doncic (94)

Kevin Durant (96)

Steph Curry (96)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (96)

Khris Middleton (88)

Jrue Holiday (85)

Nikola Jokić (95)

Lamelo Ball (84)

Damian Lillard (94)

Jayson Tatum (90)

WNBA

Candace Parker (93)

Breanna Stewart (95)

A'Ja Wilson (94)

Jonquel Jones (94)

Brittney Griner (93)

2K Sports said it will announce more NBA 2K22 player ratings through social media throughout the day today, August 18, and this will include the top 10 overall highest-rated players, the top three-point shooters, the top rookies, and top dunkers.

One of these social media videos was published on TikTok, and reshared on Twitter, in which 2K informs Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum of his rating--and he's not impressed.

🍀@jaytatum0 reacts to his 2K22 Rating

Stay tuned for more #2KRatings coming soon

Pre-order 2K22 ➡️ https://t.co/vvOEdFGQaU pic.twitter.com/NXS88CQxln — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

NBA 2K22 launches on September 10 across PS4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. There are some differences between the various editions of the game, and you can read up on this in GameSpot's NBA 2K22 coverage. Preorders for NBA 2K22 are now available.