NBA 2K22 MyNBA Mode Features New MyStaff And Training Systems On PS5, Xbox Series X|S

New features for NBA 2K22's MyNBA mode have been announced for Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Detailed in a blog post, the new features include the MyStaff system, a more in-depth training system, and three new pre-built teams to add to the league.

The biggest addition to the MyNBA mode is the MyStaff system, which allows players to build out their entire front office staff, with four departments and a cap of 17 staff members. The four departments that need to be staffed are the Front Office, Coaching, Scouting, and Sports Medicine departments, with each offering different attributes that affect the team.

The MyStaff system lets players hire team members to better fit their organization to their playstyle

Staff members can have a variety of attributes, like Charisma and Money Sense, which will be better suited for different jobs. Players can freely move staff members to different jobs, based on which attributes are more important to the team at that time or how their attributes develop over time. Each job provides something specific, so players will need to be selective of which positions they fill. For example, the Sleep Doctor helps manage the team's wellness, allowing for better fatigue management as the season goes on.

One of the other changes to the MyNBA mode is the addition of the Prep Hub, which changes how training works. The Prep Hub puts all of the information related to training, fatigue, and your next opponent into a single menu. The menu also displays the team proficiency rating, which shows how well the Head Coach's playstyle meshes with the team and the staff. In the Prep Hub, players can see team training schedules as well as training for individual players. The training will be auto-filled based on the Head Coach, but players will need to adjust it to keep fatigue down during the season. Both the MyStaff system and Prep Hub are only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Three new pre-built teams have also been added to NBA 2K22:

Bronx Brawlers

Honolulu Breeze

Omaha Airmen

All three teams come complete with logos, uniforms, and arenas, so players can add them into their MyNBA league at the start or as expansion teams down the line.

NBA 2K22 releases on September 10 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Check out GameSpot's NBA 2K22 preorder guide.