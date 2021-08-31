NBA 2K22 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Stunning Graphics And Animations

2K Sports has released the first gameplay trailer for NBA 2K22, showing off the professional basketball game's stunning graphics and its overall stellar presentation.

Bear in mind that the gameplay trailer is based on footage from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S editions of NBA 2K22, not the Switch or PS4/Xbox One versions. The player models look incredible and lifelike (if not perfect) and the gameplay animations appear smooth and realistic-looking. Some of the NBA's best players are on display in the trailer, including Steph Curry and Luka Doncic, as well as Candace Parker from the WNBA.

NBA 2K22 launches on September 10 across PS4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. There are some differences between the various editions of the game, and you can read up on this in GameSpot's NBA 2K22 coverage.

Preorders for NBA 2K22 are now available.