NBA 2K21 PS5 And Xbox Series X|S Patch Updates Player Likenesses And Fixes Bugs
The update also ushers in springtime to NBA 2K21; see the full patch notes.
The latest patch is now available for NBA 2K21's PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions. The update improves some of the player likenesses and facial animations, while it also includes a number of fixes for Dark Matter cards in the MyTeam mode. Additionally, players on next-gen systems can look forward to "various general updates" that should improve performance overall.
The player models for more than 30 athletes have been updated to better reflect their real-world appearances as it relates to their likenesses, tattoos, and facial animations. Additionally, the new social space The City has received a spring-themed update to reflect the season that officially begins this weekend.
In terms of bug fixes, this new NBA 2K21 update fixes an issue that could cause names of certain playbooks to vanish mysteriously, while multiple Dark Matter card issues have been fixed. The patch notes also mention stability and performance updates to improve the overall experience.
Finally, the NBA 2K21 next-gen patch notes tease some kind of changes for MyTeam Season 6. The patch notes only state, "Prep work for Season 6 of MyTeam. It's…peculiar." It seems we'll need to wait a little longer to find out what this is all about.
You can see the full NBA 2K21 patch notes below, as posted by 2K on the developer's website.
NBA 2K21 Next-Gen Patch Notes
- The City has received an all-new Spring update to help ring in the warmer months! This will be going live starting Thursday.
- The following players have received likeness, tattoo, and/or signature facial animation updates:
- Mikal Bridges
- Jaylen Brown
- Thomas Bryant
- Vernon Carey Jr.
- John Collins
- James Ennis
- Malachi Flynn
- Wenyen Gabriel
- Daniel Green
- Tyrese Haliburton
- Kevin Huerter
- Cameron Johnson
- Tre Jones
- Saben Lee
- Theo Maledon
- Terance Mann
- Juwan Morgan
- Joakim Noah
- Jordan Nwora
- Daniel Oturu
- Jerome Robinson
- Isaiah Stewart
- Tyrell Terry
- Xavier Tillman
- Anthony Tolliver
- Rayjon Tucker
- T.J. Warren
- Paul Watson
- D.J. Wilson
- Robert Woodard II
- Resolved an issue that caused the names of some playbooks to disappear.
- Addressed a rare issue with Dark Matter player cards not displaying the player reveal during pack openings (MyTEAM).
- Addressed an audio issue with Dark Matter card animations (MyTEAM).
- Prep work for Season 6 of MyTEAM. It’s…peculiar.
- Various stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation