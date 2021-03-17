NBA 2K21 PS5 And Xbox Series X|S Patch Updates Player Likenesses And Fixes Bugs

The latest patch is now available for NBA 2K21's PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions. The update improves some of the player likenesses and facial animations, while it also includes a number of fixes for Dark Matter cards in the MyTeam mode. Additionally, players on next-gen systems can look forward to "various general updates" that should improve performance overall.

The player models for more than 30 athletes have been updated to better reflect their real-world appearances as it relates to their likenesses, tattoos, and facial animations. Additionally, the new social space The City has received a spring-themed update to reflect the season that officially begins this weekend.

In terms of bug fixes, this new NBA 2K21 update fixes an issue that could cause names of certain playbooks to vanish mysteriously, while multiple Dark Matter card issues have been fixed. The patch notes also mention stability and performance updates to improve the overall experience.

Finally, the NBA 2K21 next-gen patch notes tease some kind of changes for MyTeam Season 6. The patch notes only state, "Prep work for Season 6 of MyTeam. It's…peculiar." It seems we'll need to wait a little longer to find out what this is all about.

You can see the full NBA 2K21 patch notes below, as posted by 2K on the developer's website.

NBA 2K21 Next-Gen Patch Notes