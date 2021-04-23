NBA 2K21 Player Ratings Update Brings Steph Curry To A 97 OVR, Tied With LeBron James
Curry is on fire in the NBA right now, and his OVR just went up one point to make him tied for the highest rating in the game.
2K Sports has updated NBA 2K21 once again with a new round of player ratings adjustments to reflect recent on-court performance of the league's top stars.
Perhaps the most notable adjustment is to Steph Curry, who is lighting it up right now for the Golden State Warriors. He made a mind-boggling 78 three-pointers in a run of 11 games. As a result of his stellar on-court performance, Curry's OVR jumped by 1 point to 97 OVR. Now Curry and LeBron James are the two highest-rated players in the game, both with 97 OVR.
Other movers include Julius Randle (+1 to 88 OVR), R.J. Barrett (+2 to 82 OVR), Nikola Jokic (+1 to 96 OVR), and Deandre Ayton (+1 to 85 OVR). Not every player moved in a positive direction, however, as Rondae Hollis-Jefferson dropped two points to fall to 74 OVR, while Thanasis Antetokounmpo also shed two points to reach a 73 OVR.
You can see a full rundown of the player ratings update for April 22 below, as shared by 2K Sports on its website. This update is available now across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
NBA 2K21 Player Ratings Update For April 22
- Stephen Curry: 97 OVR (+1)
- Nikola Jokić: 96 OVR (+1)
- Jimmy Butler: 92 OVR (+1)
- Paul George: 89 OVR (+1)
- Julius Randle: 88 OVR (+1)
- Bam Adebayo: 87 OVR (-1)
- Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (-1)
- C.J. McCollum: 86 OVR (-1)
- Deandre Ayton: 85 OVR (+1)
- Jonas Valančiūnas: 84 OVR (+1)
- R.J. Barrett: 82 OVR (+2)
- Joe Ingles: 82 OVR (+1)
- Bogdan Bogdanović: 81 OVR (+2)
- Jordan Clarkson: 81 OVR (-1)
- Tyrese Haliburton: 81 OVR (-1)
- Bobby Portis: 80 OVR (-1)
- Jalen Brunson: 80 OVR (-1)
- Reggie Jackson: 79 OVR (+2)
- Derrick White: 79 OVR (+2)
- Luguentz Dort: 79 OVR (+2)
- Nerlens Noel: 79 OVR (+1)
- Isaiah Stewart: 79 OVR (+1)
- Kelly Olynyk: 79 OVR (+1)
- Lauri Markkanen: 79 OVR (-1)
- Louis Williams: 79 OVR (-1)
- Derrick Favors: 79 OVR (-1)
- Tim Hardaway Jr.: 79 OVR (-1)
- Grayson Allen: 78 OVR (+1)
- Miles Bridges: 78 OVR (+1)
- Dennis Schröder: 78 OVR (+1)
- Saddiq Bey: 78 OVR (+1)
- Davis Bertans: 78 OVR (+1)
- Shake Milton: 78 OVR (-1)
- DeMarcus Cousins: 78 OVR (-1)
- Tyler Herro: 78 OVR (-1)
- Rui Hachimura: 78 OVR (-1)
- Duncan Robinson: 77 OVR (+2)
- Torrey Craig: 77 OVR (+2)
- Xavier Tillman: 77 OVR (+1)
- Kendrick Nunn: 77 OVR (+1)
- Elfrid Payton: 77 OVR (+1)
- Ricky Rubio: 77 OVR (+1)
- Precious Achiuwa: 77 OVR (-1)
- Blake Griffin: 77 OVR (-1)
- Doug McDermott: 77 OVR (-1)
- James Johnson: 77 OVR (-1)
- Edmond Sumner: 76 OVR (+2)
- Rajon Rondo: 76 OVR (+1)
- Tyus Jones: 76 OVR (+1)
- Taj Gibson: 76 OVR (+1)
- Talen Horton-Tucker: 76 OVR (+1)
- Mohamed Bamba: 76 OVR (+1)
- Goga Bitadze: 76 OVR (+1)
- Drew Eubanks: 76 OVR (+1)
- Tomas Satoransky: 76 OVR (-1)
- Luke Kennard: 76 OVR (-1)
- James Ennis: 76 OVR (-1)
- Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (-1)
- Willie Cauley-Stein: 76 OVR (-1)
- Nicolas Claxton: 76 OVR (-1)
- Patrick Mills: 76 OVR (-2)
- Furkan Korkmaz: 75 OVR (+3)
- Frank Jackson: 75 OVR (+3)
- Bryn Forbes: 75 OVR (+2)
- Jeff Teague: 75 OVR (+2)
- Taurean Prince: 75 OVR (+2)
- Trevor Ariza: 75 OVR (+2)
- Ersan İlyasova: 75 OVR (+2)
- Reggie Bullock: 75 OVR (+2)
- Desmond Bane: 75 OVR (+1)
- John Konchar: 75 OVR (+1)
- Kevin Huerter: 75 OVR (+1)
- Cole Anthony: 75 OVR (+1)
- Juan Toscano: 75 OVR (+1)
- Seth Curry: 75 OVR (-1)
- Derrick Jones Jr.: 75 OVR (-1)
- Kevin Porter Jr.: 75 OVR (-2)
- Kevon Looney: 75 OVR (-2)
- Jalen McDaniels: 74 OVR (+4)
- Cory Joseph: 74 OVR (+2)
- Yuta Watanabe: 74 OVR (+2)
- Jevon Carter: 74 OVR (+2)
- Josh Okogie: 74 OVR (+1)
- Damion Lee: 74 OVR (+1)
- Bismack Biyombo: 74 OVR (-1)
- Kira Lewis Jr.: 74 OVR (-1)
- Avery Bradley: 74 OVR (-1)
- Jaden McDaniels: 74 OVR (-1)
- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: 74 OVR (-2)
- Landry Shamet: 73 OVR (+2)
- Malachi Flynn: 73 OVR (+2)
- Jordan Nwora: 73 OVR (+1)
- Maurice Harkless: 73 OVR (+1)
- Stanley Johnson: 73 OVR (+1)
- Terence Davis: 73 OVR (-1)
- Maxi Kleber: 73 OVR (-1)
- Nicolò Melli: 73 OVR (-1)
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 73 OVR (-2)
- Royce O'Neale: 73 OVR (-2)
- Naji Marshall: 72 OVR (+4)
- Vernon Carey Jr.: 72 OVR (+2)
- Cody Martin: 72 OVR (-1)
- Damian Jones: 72 OVR (-1)
- Sterling Brown: 72 OVR (-1)
- Garrison Mathews: 72 OVR (-1)
- Amir Coffey: 71 OVR (-1)
- Caleb Martin: 71 OVR (-1)
- Brad Wanamaker: 71 OVR (-1)
- D.J. Wilson: 71 OVR (-1)
- Grant Williams: 70 OVR (-1)
- Killian Tillie: 69 OVR (+2)
- Paul Watson: 69 OVR (+2)
- Armoni Brooks: 69 OVR (+2)
- Tyler Cook: 69 OVR (+1)
