NBA 2K21 Player Ratings Update Brings Steph Curry To A 97 OVR, Tied With LeBron James

2K Sports has updated NBA 2K21 once again with a new round of player ratings adjustments to reflect recent on-court performance of the league's top stars.

Perhaps the most notable adjustment is to Steph Curry, who is lighting it up right now for the Golden State Warriors. He made a mind-boggling 78 three-pointers in a run of 11 games. As a result of his stellar on-court performance, Curry's OVR jumped by 1 point to 97 OVR. Now Curry and LeBron James are the two highest-rated players in the game, both with 97 OVR.

Other movers include Julius Randle (+1 to 88 OVR), R.J. Barrett (+2 to 82 OVR), Nikola Jokic (+1 to 96 OVR), and Deandre Ayton (+1 to 85 OVR). Not every player moved in a positive direction, however, as Rondae Hollis-Jefferson dropped two points to fall to 74 OVR, while Thanasis Antetokounmpo also shed two points to reach a 73 OVR.

You can see a full rundown of the player ratings update for April 22 below, as shared by 2K Sports on its website. This update is available now across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

NBA 2K21 Player Ratings Update For April 22