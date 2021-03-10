NBA 2K21 Patch Notes Include MyTeam Fixes And 2K Beach Changes

The latest patch for NBA 2K21 for PS4 and Xbox One has arrived. The patch, which is coming to other platforms later, includes a series of general updates, along with fixes specific to MyTeam. Additionally, the 2K Beach gets some love with this update.

The update adds the 2K Foundation court at the game's social space, the 2K beach, along with some "seasonal decorations." 2K didn't say what this might be.

This new patch also makes some updates to player likenesses to bring the game more in line with how players look in real life.

For MyTeam, this new NBA 2K21 patch addresses issues with Dark Matter player cards, including an audio issue involving its animations. The patch also makes "various preparations" for new content to come to MyTeam.

This update will be available for other platforms "at a later date," 2K said. The game is also available on PC, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

NBA 2K21 March 10 Patch Notes

GENERAL:

2K Foundation inspired court at 2K Beach along with new seasonal decorations.

Updated another set of player likenesses for current NBA players.

MyTEAM: