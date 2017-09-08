NBA 2K18's Free Demo Out Now, Lets You Carry Over Your Save Data

NBA 2K18 may still be a little over a week away from release, but PS4 and Xbox One players have a chance to dive into a portion of the game a little early. The game's Prelude demo is now available to download on both consoles.

Like its name implies, The Prelude offers players a chance to get an early start in the MyCareer mode. It also gives them a chance to experience the Neighborhoods mode, the game's new shared social space. Here, players can customize their player's appearance, play mini-games, and hang out with other players.

You can download The Prelude starting today for free from the Xbox and PlayStation stores. Those who do dive into the demo will be able to carry any progress they make over to the full game once it's released.

NBA 2K18 launches for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 on September 19. Those who pre-order the title will get it four days early, on September 15. 2K recently revealed what's new and different in the game's MyTeam mode. It also shared the top 10 players by overall rating, which includes a few surprises.