NBA 2K18's Alternate Cover With Kyrie Irving In A Celtics Jersey Revealed

2K Sports has revealed the alternate cover of NBA 2K18 featuring Kyrie Irving in a Boston Celtics jersey. It's not simply a jersey swap from the Cleveland Cavaliers edition. Irving is shown with his hands by his side in the Celtics cover; in the Cavs version he's going in for a layup. You can use the image-slider below to compare them.

The release of the official cover today follows a video from last week that showed the first look of Kyrie in a Celtics jersey in Boston's TD Garden.

The alternate NBA 2K18 cover will be available at some point in the future, though 2K did not specify and exact date.

Irving had reportedly asked for a trade months ago, so a cover change was not a total surprise, though it did present something of a dilemma for 2K. When the Irving trade was confirmed, 2K responded with a good-natured tweet, stating, "Whoops," in response to an earlier tweet with Irving in his Cavs jersey.

NBA 2K18 officially launches on September 19 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. Canada will receive its own special version with the Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan on the cover, while the special edition features Shaquille O'Neal.

NBA 2K18's The Prelude demo will be available tomorrow, September 8, and it lets you try the game's MyCareer mode. This includes the new social space, Neighborhoods, which is where you can freely walk around and get a haircut or a tattoo.