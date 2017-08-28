NBA 2K18 Will Feature Kobe Bryant And Kevin Garnett As Guest Commentators

NBA 2K18 is getting a couple of huge names as commentators. 2K Sports revealed today that former NBA stars Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett will provide commentary in the game.

It also released a new video that gives one of the best looks yet at NBA 2K18's new and improved gameplay. You can also listen to some of the discussions and analysis that Bryant and Garnett will provide when they're commentating on a game.

According to the developer, the two are just "Guest Commentators," indicating that there'll be a different crew in the booth more frequently. 2K explained that Bryant and Garnett will appear "on a rotating basis," although it's unclear if they'll commentate random games or games that fit a certain criteria. Rotating commentary teams were introduced last year to the 2K series.

NBA 2K18 launches on September 19 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. It'll star Kyrie Irving on the cover, although he'll be in his old Cleveland Cavaliers uniform on the standard version. Later on, 2K will release a version of the game with Irving wearing his new Boston Celtics uniform, assuming his trade to the Celtics goes through.