NBA 2K18 Vs. NBA Live 18 Graphics Comparison: Which Looks Better?

EA is back with its basketball game NBA Live 18 after taking last year off, and 2K continues its annual tradition with NBA 2K18. Naturally, you'd want to know which one looks more true to life and which one has the more accurate player models. We put together a quick video (above) to show both games running side-by-side.

To get the closest comparison between the two games, we recreated the 2017 Conference Finals matchups: Cavs vs. Celtics in the East, and Spurs vs. Warriors in the West. The updated rosters may be jarring (we're still getting used to Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas swapping jerseys), but you can get close-up views of star players like Kevin Love and Steph Curry in the video. In addition, we captured some gameplay from Live and 2K with James Harden and the Rockets in action against the Thunder.

Gameplay was capture on the PlayStation 4, and both games were running in 1080p resolution at 60 frames-per-second. If you want to get a better idea of how these games are overall, check out our NBA Live 18 review and NBA 2K18 review.