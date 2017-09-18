NBA 2K18 Update Out Now, Addresses Lost MyCareer Save Files

Ahead of its official release on September 19, NBA 2K18 landed in the hands of everyone who pre-ordered it last Friday. Unfortunately, a number of players have encountered various bugs, the most serious of which causes Xbox One players' MyCareer save data to be lost. A patch is on the way, but 2K has recommended players on Xbox One to avoid the mode altogether until it's available. [Update: The patch is out now, but 2K says more details on it aren't coming until "later."]

Numerous players have complained of losing their progress in MyCareer since launch. Problematic as this would be under any circumstances, it's especially troublesome here given that players are losing pre-order items they can't reacquire and, in some cases, Virtual Currency that they paid real-world money for. In a post on Reddit, 2K said that affected players can submit support tickets to have a duplicate player made for them to restore lost progress, although they may have to wait longer for pre-order bonuses. It also stated, "[F]or now, we suggest all Xbox players stay off MyCareer and explore the other game modes. Non-Xbox players, you should be safe."

The patch in question is slated to be released at some point today. 2K's Ronnie Singh stated on Twitter this afternoon that it had been approved for release on PS4 and Xbox One, so it should be available shortly. Full patch notes have not yet been released, but we'll report back as more details are shared.

NBA 2K18 officially launches on September 19 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. The Switch version requires you to have a micro SD card, and it notably only runs at 30 FPS, as opposed to the other console versions' 60 FPS.