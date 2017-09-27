NBA 2K18 Tops The Weekly AU/NZ Sales Charts

The latest weekly sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have come in. For the week ended September 24, NBA 2K8 was again the top-selling game in both regions on the all-platforms physical chart, with Destiny 2 holding its position at No. 2 in the countries.

Another notable game is Project Cars 2, which launched on September 22 and enters the charts in the No. 3 position in Australia and New Zealand. The Nintendo Switch game Pokken Tournament DX also launched that day and made it into the Top 10. Another takeaway is that Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V is still a powerhouse, cracking the Top 10 for the all-platforms and platform-specific charts in the countries.

You can see the full all-platforms charts and console-specific charts below for Australia and New Zealand. As usual, they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended September 24. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.

Australia:

All Platforms

NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Project Cars 2 Pokken Tournament DX Grand Theft Auto V Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Rainbow Six Siege Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Ghost Recon: Wildlands

PS4

NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Project Cars 2 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Grand Theft Auto V Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Ghost Recon: Wildlands Rainbow Six Siege Ark: Survival Evolved

Xbox One

NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Grand Theft Auto V Project Cars 2 Rainbow Six Siege Ark: Survival Evolved Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Minecraft Forza Horizon 3

Wii U

Star Fox Zero Minecraft Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Cars 3: Driven to Win Just Dance 2017 Lego Dimensions Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash Mario Party 10 Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival

PlayStation Vita

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault One Piece: Burning Blood Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization God Wars: Future Past Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Minecraft Invizimals: The Alliance J Stars Victory VS + Lego Ninjago Nindroids

3DS

Metroid: Samus Returns Monster Hunter Stories Tetris Ultimate Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Mario Kart 7 Super Mario Maker Donkey Kong Country Returns Yoshi's New Island Miitopia

Nintendo Switch

Pokken Tournament DX Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Mario Kart 8 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 Splatoon 2 Rayman Legends Lego Worlds Arms 1-2-Switch

PC

The Sims 4 Project Cars 2 The Sims 4 City Living Rainbow Six Siege The Sims 4 Get To Work Grand Theft Auto V World of Warcraft: Legion Battlefield 1 Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection The Sims 4 Get Together

New Zealand

All Platforms

NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Project Cars 2 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Pokken Tournament DX Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Grand Theft Auto V Battlefield 1 EA Sports UFC 2

PS4

NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Project Cars 2 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Uncharted: The Lost Legacy EA Sports UFC 2 Need for Speed

Xbox One

NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Forza Horizon 3 Project Cars 2 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Forza Motorsport 6 Rainbow Six: Siege Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Minecraft

Wii U

Guitar Hero: Live Mario Party 10 Disney Infinity 2.0 Minecraft Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric Steamworld Collection Art Academy Atelier Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Devil's Third Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

PS Vita

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham The Lego Batman Movie Video Game BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Extend FIFA 13 Freedom Wars Injustice: Gods Among Us Invizimals: The Resistance Lego Legends of Chima: Lava's Journey Lego Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin

3DS

Metroid: Samus Returns Bravely Default: Flying Fairy Monster Hunter: Stories Pokemon Moon Pokemon Sun Sega 3D Classics Collection Super Mario Maker Yo-Kai Watch 2: Fleshy Souls Donkey Kong Country Returns Yo-Kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits

Nintendo Switch

Pokken Tournament DX Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mario Kart 8 Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 Lego Worlds Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Splatoon 2 Rayman Legends The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth + Arms

PC