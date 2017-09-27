NBA 2K18 Tops The Weekly AU/NZ Sales Charts
The pro basketball game opens strong in Australia and New Zealand.
The latest weekly sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have come in. For the week ended September 24, NBA 2K8 was again the top-selling game in both regions on the all-platforms physical chart, with Destiny 2 holding its position at No. 2 in the countries.
Another notable game is Project Cars 2, which launched on September 22 and enters the charts in the No. 3 position in Australia and New Zealand. The Nintendo Switch game Pokken Tournament DX also launched that day and made it into the Top 10. Another takeaway is that Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V is still a powerhouse, cracking the Top 10 for the all-platforms and platform-specific charts in the countries.
You can see the full all-platforms charts and console-specific charts below for Australia and New Zealand. As usual, they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended September 24. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.
Australia:
All Platforms
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Project Cars 2
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
PS4
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Project Cars 2
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Ark: Survival Evolved
Xbox One
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Project Cars 2
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Minecraft
- Forza Horizon 3
Wii U
- Star Fox Zero
- Minecraft
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Just Dance 2017
- Lego Dimensions
- Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash
- Mario Party 10
- Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival
PlayStation Vita
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- One Piece: Burning Blood
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- God Wars: Future Past
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Minecraft
- Invizimals: The Alliance
- J Stars Victory VS +
- Lego Ninjago Nindroids
3DS
- Metroid: Samus Returns
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Tetris Ultimate
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Mario Maker
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Yoshi's New Island
- Miitopia
Nintendo Switch
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Mario Kart 8
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2
- Splatoon 2
- Rayman Legends
- Lego Worlds
- Arms
- 1-2-Switch
PC
- The Sims 4
- Project Cars 2
- The Sims 4 City Living
- Rainbow Six Siege
- The Sims 4 Get To Work
- Grand Theft Auto V
- World of Warcraft: Legion
- Battlefield 1
- Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection
- The Sims 4 Get Together
New Zealand
All Platforms
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Project Cars 2
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Battlefield 1
- EA Sports UFC 2
PS4
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Project Cars 2
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Need for Speed
Xbox One
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Forza Horizon 3
- Project Cars 2
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Forza Motorsport 6
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Minecraft
Wii U
- Guitar Hero: Live
- Mario Party 10
- Disney Infinity 2.0
- Minecraft
- Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric
- Steamworld Collection
- Art Academy Atelier
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Devil's Third
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
PS Vita
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- The Lego Batman Movie Video Game
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Extend
- FIFA 13
- Freedom Wars
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Invizimals: The Resistance
- Lego Legends of Chima: Lava's Journey
- Lego Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin
3DS
- Metroid: Samus Returns
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy
- Monster Hunter: Stories
- Pokemon Moon
- Pokemon Sun
- Sega 3D Classics Collection
- Super Mario Maker
- Yo-Kai Watch 2: Fleshy Souls
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Yo-Kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits
Nintendo Switch
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8
- Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2
- Lego Worlds
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Splatoon 2
- Rayman Legends
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth +
- Arms
PC
- The Sims 4
- Battlefield 1
- Project Cars 2
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- The Sims 4 City Living
- TRhe Sims 4 Get To Work
- The Division
- The Sims 4 Get Together
- Mortal Kombat X
- Overwatch
